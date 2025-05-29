Government cracks down on illegal sale of radio equipment on e-commerce platforms

In a significant move to tighten surveillance and ensure regulatory compliance in the fast-growing e-commerce ecosystem, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued fresh guidelines titled “Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment Including Walkie Talkies on E-commerce Platforms, 2025.”

The directive, released by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), aims to address the increasing illegal sale of unlicensed radio equipment that poses risks to national security and public safety.

"These guidelines aim to prevent unauthorized sale, distribution, and use of wireless telegraphy apparatuses including walkie-talkies on e-commerce platforms, ensuring compliance with national telecommunications and security regulations," it said.

The guidelines make it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to ensure that any wireless equipment listed on their platforms— especially devices such as walkie-talkies and handheld transceivers— is compliant with licensing norms laid down by the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Only authorized entities possessing valid equipment type approval from the WPC will be allowed to list and sell such devices online.

The guidelines apply to all e-commerce platforms operating in and outside India but catering to consumers in India; and manufacturers, importers, sellers offering Radio Equipment, including walkie talkies and service providers offering services relating to use of such equipment.

The Authority has urged platforms to implement automated keyword and frequency-based scanning to detect and flag non-compliant listings and a user-friendly reporting mechanism for public to report illegal or suspicious listings shall be provided.

It is to be noted that ealrier this month CCPA issued thirteen notices to digital marketplaces against the listing and sale of walkie-talkies on e-commerce platforms without proper frequency disclosure, licensing information or Equipment Type Approval (ETA) which constitutes a violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

These platforms included Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX, TradeIndia, Facebook, Indiamart, VardaanMart, Jiomart, Krishnamart, Chimiya, Talk Pro Walie Talkie and MaskMan toys.

Key Provisions:

Mandatory Compliance: All radio equipment sold online must be type-approved by the WPC and carry a valid Equipment Type Approval (ETA) certificate.

Seller Verification: Platforms must conduct due diligence and seek documentary proof of WPC approval before allowing listings.

Consumer Information: Detailed product specifications, including frequency range and approval status, must be clearly mentioned in the listings.

Takedown Protocol: E-commerce companies must establish mechanisms to swiftly remove non-compliant or suspicious listings.

It was added that non-compliance by platforms or sellers shall attract consequences and penalties as per Consumer Protection Act 2019 and other applicable laws.

"Persistent violations shall result in blacklisting of sellers and platform liability and this does not preclude the enforcement and penalties to be levied by DoT," it added.