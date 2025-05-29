            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • government-cracks-down-on-illegal-sale-of-radio-equipment-on-e-commerce-platforms-67784

Government cracks down on illegal sale of radio equipment on e-commerce platforms

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in its new 2025 guidelines aim to curb unlawful listings of walkie-talkies and wireless devices, ensuring national security and regulatory compliance.

By  Akanksha NagarMay 29, 2025 9:30 AM
Government cracks down on illegal sale of radio equipment on e-commerce platforms
Walkie-talkies are being sold on e-commerce platforms without mandatory and clear disclosures regarding the requirement of a wireless operating license or compliance with applicable laws.(Image source: Unsplash)

In a significant move to tighten surveillance and ensure regulatory compliance in the fast-growing e-commerce ecosystem, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued fresh guidelines titled “Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment Including Walkie Talkies on E-commerce Platforms, 2025.”

The directive, released by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), aims to address the increasing illegal sale of unlicensed radio equipment that poses risks to national security and public safety.

"These guidelines aim to prevent unauthorized sale, distribution, and use of wireless telegraphy apparatuses including walkie-talkies on e-commerce platforms, ensuring compliance with national telecommunications and security regulations," it said.

The guidelines make it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to ensure that any wireless equipment listed on their platforms— especially devices such as walkie-talkies and handheld transceivers— is compliant with licensing norms laid down by the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Only authorized entities possessing valid equipment type approval from the WPC will be allowed to list and sell such devices online.

The guidelines apply to all e-commerce platforms operating in and outside India but catering to consumers in India; and manufacturers, importers, sellers offering Radio Equipment, including walkie talkies and service providers offering services relating to use of such equipment.

The Authority has urged platforms to implement automated keyword and frequency-based scanning to detect and flag non-compliant listings and a user-friendly reporting mechanism for public to report illegal or suspicious listings shall be provided.

It is to be noted that ealrier this month CCPA issued thirteen notices to digital marketplaces against the listing and sale of walkie-talkies on e-commerce platforms without proper frequency disclosure, licensing information or Equipment Type Approval (ETA) which constitutes a violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

These platforms included Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX, TradeIndia, Facebook, Indiamart, VardaanMart, Jiomart, Krishnamart, Chimiya, Talk Pro Walie Talkie and MaskMan toys.

Key Provisions:

Mandatory Compliance: All radio equipment sold online must be type-approved by the WPC and carry a valid Equipment Type Approval (ETA) certificate.

Seller Verification: Platforms must conduct due diligence and seek documentary proof of WPC approval before allowing listings.

Consumer Information: Detailed product specifications, including frequency range and approval status, must be clearly mentioned in the listings.

Takedown Protocol: E-commerce companies must establish mechanisms to swiftly remove non-compliant or suspicious listings.

It was added that non-compliance by platforms or sellers shall attract consequences and penalties as per Consumer Protection Act 2019 and other applicable laws.

"Persistent violations shall result in blacklisting of sellers and platform liability and this does not preclude the enforcement and penalties to be levied by DoT," it added.

E-commerce platforms were also urged to display notices on the risks and legal implications of purchasing unauthorized walkie-talkies. Additionally, platforms may encourage informed consumer behavior by educating users on frequency compliance.


Tags
First Published on May 29, 2025 9:30 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Ministry of I&B demands Rs 6,735 crore from Dish TV in licence fee dispute

Ministry of I&B demands Rs 6,735 crore from Dish TV in licence fee dispute

How it Works

ASCI data shows HUL, L’Oréal, Mamaearth ads among top violators this year

ASCI data shows HUL, L’Oréal, Mamaearth ads among top violators this year

How it Works

Madras HC gags media from reporting Tamil actors' matrimonial dispute

Madras HC gags media from reporting Tamil actors' matrimonial dispute

How it Works

Nvidia cites China export restrictions for $8 bn revenue impact

Nvidia cites China export restrictions for $8 bn revenue impact

How it Works

FSSAI cracks down on misleading '100% natural' claims in food advertising

FSSAI cracks down on misleading '100% natural' claims in food advertising

How it Works

Govt directs all e-comm firms to self-audit and remove dark patterns

Govt directs all e-comm firms to self-audit and remove dark patterns

How it Works

WhatsApp moves Allahabad HC against ruling allowing consumer complaints in India

WhatsApp moves Allahabad HC against ruling allowing consumer complaints in India