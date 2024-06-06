Former Meta engineer sues social media giant over alleged suppression of Palestinian content

Former Meta engineer Ferras Hamad, a Palestinian-American has sued the giant, claiming that the company fired him for trying to fix bugs causing the suppression of Palestinian Instagram posts.

Hamad has sued Meta in a California state court for wrongful termination and discrimination and other wrongdoing after he was asked to leave in February.

Hamad in his complaint, accused Meta of bias against Palestinians and said that the company deleted internal employee communications that included information of the deaths of their relatives in Gaza carried out investigations over their use of the Palestinian flag emoji.

The lawsuit also stated that Meta conducted no investigations over employees posting the Israeli or Ukrainian flag emojis in similar situations.