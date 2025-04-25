            
I&B Ministry asks OTT platforms to enhance accessibility features for persons with disabilities

In the latest advisory, MIB has advised OTT platforms to fully comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the IT Rules. Self-regulatory bodies are also urged to ensure that content published on OTT platforms aligns with these legal requirements.​

By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2025 10:58 AM
MIB advisory, issued on April 22, references a Delhi High Court order which underscores the importance of making digital content accessible to PwDs.​

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issued an advisory to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and their self-regulatory bodies, emphasizing the need to enhance accessibility features for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in compliance with Indian laws.

The advisory, issued on April 22, references a Delhi High Court order dated December 19, 2024, in the case of Akshat Baldwa & Anr. vs Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. & Ors., which underscores the importance of making digital content accessible to PwDs.​

"In this regard, it is stated that Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 provide for a Code of Ethics for the Digital News publishers and publishers OTT platforms, and a three-level institutional mechanism for redressal of grievances relating to violation of the Code of Ethics. Further, the Rules provide that the Self-regulatory Bodies of OTT platforms shall oversee and ensure the alignment and adherence by the OTT platforms to the Code of Ethics," the advisory read.

"As regards disabled friendly accessibility features on OTT platforms, the code of ethics inter-alia provides that every publisher of online curated content shall, to the extent feasible, take reasonable efforts to improve the accessibility of online curated content transmitted by it to persons with disabilities through the implementation of appropriate access services," the Ministry reiterated.

In light of these regulations and the court's directive, the MIB has advised OTT platforms to fully comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the aforementioned IT Rules. Self-regulatory bodies are also urged to ensure that content published on OTT platforms aligns with these legal requirements.​

This move aims to foster an inclusive digital environment where content is accessible to all segments of society, reinforcing the government's commitment to upholding the rights of persons with disabilities.


First Published on Apr 25, 2025 10:56 AM

