Pakistan Super League faces uncertainty as Pakistan govt sends back Indian broadcast crew

The decision by Pakistan's government comes against the backdrop of rising cross-border tensions following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2025 10:32 AM
Indian streaming platform FanCode has already announced the immediate suspension of its broadcast of the PSL in India, effective April 24.

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been thrown into uncertainty after the Pakistan government directed the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) to send back Indian nationals involved in the tournament’s broadcast production.

Following the directive, at least 12 Indian nationals working with the foreign production company handling the PSL’s telecast are expected to leave Pakistan soon. These individuals are primarily employed in technical and production roles crucial for the tournament’s high-quality live broadcast.

The Pakistan government's decision comes amid escalating cross-border tensions following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistani terrorists are suspected to have been behind the killing of 26 Indian nationals.

The decision comes even as the PSL, Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 league, is in the midst of its season, with several matches still to be played. The sudden move reportedly could disrupt the league’s broadcast operations, as the Indian crew was a key part of the production setup contracted through an international company.

The National Security Council of Pakistan has announced that all Indian nationals currently in Pakistan must leave the country within the next 48 hours.

It is to be noted that the Indian streaming platform FanCode has already announced the immediate suspension of its broadcast of the PSL in India, effective April 24.


First Published on Apr 25, 2025 10:32 AM

