Navi Mumbai airport sells 70% of ad space before opening; Jewar follows close behind

Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) has already sold 70% of its out-of-home (OOH) advertising inventory to brands, months ahead of its anticipated operational launch in June 2025. The airport is expected to become a major hub, and brands are already locking in premium spots to gain early visibility.

Sources reveal that the airport’s management has been working directly with brands over an extended period, bypassing traditional OOH agencies. This direct engagement strategy has allowed brands to negotiate long-term deals for high-impact visibility at the airport.

Set to begin commercial operations in June 2025, NMIAL will see low-cost carriers leading the charge with around 30 weekly domestic flights initially. A senior OOH industry professional noted, “More than 70% of the available advertising inventory has been sold. Premium watchmakers, fragrance companies, and luxury brands have already secured their positions.”

An insider added, “It’s notable that brands are choosing to deal directly with the airport’s internal sales teams. As a result, OOH agencies are scrambling to find available spots.”

The growing interest in airport advertising comes at a time when air travel in India is on the rise. According to credit rating agency ICRA, domestic air passenger traffic reached 79.3 million during the first half of FY25, reflecting a 5.3% year-over-year increase. International traffic posted even stronger growth at 16.2%. ICRA expects the trend to continue, with international passenger numbers projected to hit 34–36 million for the full fiscal year, a 15–20% increase over FY24.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., emphasized the appeal of the new airport: “Brands are rushing to secure visibility at Navi Mumbai Airport, which is expected to see massive foot traffic. Passengers visiting the airport will likely post pictures and videos that could go viral, offering valuable organic exposure.”

Praveen Vadhera, CEO of the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Seeing brands invest in airport advertising well before launch shows the strength of OOH, especially in key locations. It’s a clear sign that companies recognize the power of being first to market in high-traffic public spaces.”

Meanwhile, similar momentum is building at Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport. Roughly 50–60% of its OOH inventory has already been booked. The initial phase will see about 30 flights operating - 25 for domestic routes and three for international destinations - alongside two dedicated cargo flights.