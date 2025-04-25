            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • dettol-maker-reckitt-reports-robust-growth-in-india-driven-by-dental-harpic-products-63243

Dettol maker Reckitt reports robust growth in India, driven by dental, Harpic products

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported a modest start to 2025, with revenue growth of 1.1% in the first quarter, driven by strong performance in emerging markets

By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2025 10:04 AM
Dettol maker Reckitt reports robust growth in India, driven by dental, Harpic products
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported a modest start to 2025

Maker of Dettol, Harpic, and other hygiene product manufacturers, Reckitt has announced its quarter 1 earnings for 2025. The company reported robust growth in the Indian market. According to Reckitt's Q1 earnings data, the company posted single-digit growth in India, driven by strength in dental and Harpic. Besides, Reckitt witnessed some really strong volume growth in germ protection and intimate wellness spaces.

The company has expected sustained strong volume growth in India and other emerging markets in the upcoming quarters.

Chris Licht, CEO of Reckitt said, "Our businesses have very good momentum. We are launching a lot of successful innovation into the market and we’re scaling other innovation platforms. And so we absolutely expect that to continue. Now, of course, these economies may also not be immune to any shocks that could roll through the global economy. But as we sit here today, we fully expect sustained strong volume growth in China and India and in other emerging markets as we go through this year".

Overall, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported a modest start to 2025, with revenue growth of 1.1% in the first quarter, driven by strong performance in emerging markets.

Emerging markets strengthened the consumer health and hygiene company achieved a 10.7% increase in net revenue despite challenges in North America and Europe.

"We have delivered a solid start to 2025 with our overall Q1 performance in line with the guidance provided in March. A core record delivered 3.1% like-for-like net revenue growth and volume growth of plus 0.3%, closer to 1% when excluding the SAP pull-forward impact in Q1 last year. Emerging Markets was especially strong, reflecting improved in-market execution, double-digit growth in intimate wellness, Dettol and BMS, and continued momentum in China and India," Licht said.


Tags
First Published on Apr 25, 2025 10:04 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Rise of online courses for creators and dreams of digital fame meeting hard realities

Rise of online courses for creators and dreams of digital fame meeting hard realities

Brand Makers

PepsiCo appoints Jonnie Cahill as SVP & CMO, International Foods

PepsiCo appoints Jonnie Cahill as SVP & CMO, International Foods

Brand Makers

Joy Personal Care bets on regional growth to hit Rs 1,000 cr revenue; ups ad spends by 10%

Joy Personal Care bets on regional growth to hit Rs 1,000 cr revenue; ups ad spends by 10%

Brand Makers

In diversity push, DEI leaders can earn Rs50 lakh. But is it all just for show?

In diversity push, DEI leaders can earn Rs50 lakh. But is it all just for show?

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Colgate-Palmolive, ShareChat, Zomato, Air India Express and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Colgate-Palmolive, ShareChat, Zomato, Air India Express and more

Brand Makers

Reliance Industries names Anant Ambani as Whole-Time Director

Reliance Industries names Anant Ambani as Whole-Time Director

Brand Makers

Basketball will take time to develop fan base in India: Sonny Vaccaro, sports marketing expert

Basketball will take time to develop fan base in India: Sonny Vaccaro, sports marketing expert

Brand Makers

Kinji Saito steps down as Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki; Koichi Suzuki to take charge

Kinji Saito steps down as Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki; Koichi Suzuki to take charge