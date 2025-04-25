Dettol maker Reckitt reports robust growth in India, driven by dental, Harpic products

Maker of Dettol, Harpic, and other hygiene product manufacturers, Reckitt has announced its quarter 1 earnings for 2025. The company reported robust growth in the Indian market. According to Reckitt's Q1 earnings data, the company posted single-digit growth in India, driven by strength in dental and Harpic. Besides, Reckitt witnessed some really strong volume growth in germ protection and intimate wellness spaces.

The company has expected sustained strong volume growth in India and other emerging markets in the upcoming quarters.

Chris Licht, CEO of Reckitt said, "Our businesses have very good momentum. We are launching a lot of successful innovation into the market and we’re scaling other innovation platforms. And so we absolutely expect that to continue. Now, of course, these economies may also not be immune to any shocks that could roll through the global economy. But as we sit here today, we fully expect sustained strong volume growth in China and India and in other emerging markets as we go through this year".

Overall, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported a modest start to 2025, with revenue growth of 1.1% in the first quarter, driven by strong performance in emerging markets.

Emerging markets strengthened the consumer health and hygiene company achieved a 10.7% increase in net revenue despite challenges in North America and Europe.