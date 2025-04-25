            
Rob Lake and the return of live spectacle in a digital world: The master of illusion in India

Illusionist Rob Lake rekindles the magic of live performance, offering awe and meaning in an increasingly digital world.

By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2025 11:22 AM
Rob Lake, often hailed as "The World's Greatest Illusionist," is no stranger to global acclaim. With performances that have captivated audiences in more than 60 countries, Lake has become a household name in the world of magic — not just for his sold-out shows, but for his ability to make the impossible feel real. He’s dazzled millions on television, designed illusions for Broadway and Disney, and even helped make Adele vanish during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Now, the internationally renowned illusionist brings his mesmerizing craft to India for the first time, taking center stage at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Beyond his own performances, Lake is one of the most sought-after creative minds in entertainment, working behind the scenes on projects ranging from Harry Potter to Sesame Street. His work bends the laws of physics and challenges the boundaries of imagination — and increasingly, it’s doing so with the help of technology and artificial intelligence.

In a special edition of Media Dialogues with Storyboard18, Delshad Irani sat down with Lake to explore his journey from small-town beginnings to international stardom, his pioneering approach to illusion design, and how the digital age is quietly revolutionizing the ancient art of magic.

