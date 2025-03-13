French publishers sue Meta over AI copyright use

French publishers and authors have initiated legal proceedings against Meta in Paris, alleging unauthorized use of copyrighted materials in the training of Meta's artificial intelligence model. As per reports, three trade organizations representing these creators claim that Meta has engaged in "massive use" of protected works without obtaining necessary permissions.

The National Publishing Union, representing book publishers, has identified "numerous works" from its members within Meta's data pool, as stated by President Vincent Montagne.

Meta has not yet provided a response to requests for comment. The company has recently launched generative AI-powered chatbot assistants across its Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms. Mr. Montagne has expressed concerns regarding "noncompliance with copyright and parasitism." 1 Additionally, the National Union of Authors and Composers, representing 700 writers, playwrights, and composers, has stated that the legal action is intended to protect its members from "AI which plunders their works and cultural heritage to train itself."

The National Union of Authors and Composers, alongside concerns regarding unauthorized data usage, has also expressed apprehension about AI's potential to generate "fake books" that could compete with traditionally published works, according to President Francois Peyrony. The three organizations involved in the legal action, including the Societe des Gens de Lettres, representing authors, are collectively seeking the "complete removal" of data directories created by Meta without authorization for AI model training. This legal challenge occurs within the context of the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, which mandates that generative AI systems adhere to EU copyright law and provide transparency regarding training data. This lawsuit represents a recent instance of ongoing disputes between creative and publishing industries and technology companies concerning data utilization and copyright adherence.