Zomato's Deepinder Goyal forays into aerospace biz to improve regional air travel

Food delivery platform Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal, is planning to start a new venture in the airspace segment. According to a report by the PTI news agency, LAT Aerospace co-founder Surobhi Das, the entrepreneurs are building a "system" to refine the regional air travel in the country.

In a LinkedIn post, Das wrote about how Goyal questioned the "broken, expensive, and infrequent" regional air travel.

"While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken, expensive, infrequent, and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro?" Das wrote.

The former Chief of Staff to Goyal mentioned that India has more than 450 airstrips, but only 150 see commercial flights. Also, millions in Tier 2 and 3 cities spend hours and days travelling by road or rail.

After brainstorming to improve the crooked regional air travel system, Das and Goyal decided to build LAT Aerospace.

"Think buses in the sky — affordable, high-frequency, and designed to connect the places the airline industry overlooked. Our aircraft will take off and land in compact “air-stops” — no bigger than a parking lot — built closer to where people actually live. No chaos. No security lines. Just walk in and fly," Das wrote.