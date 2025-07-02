            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • zomatos-deepinder-goyal-forays-into-aerospace-biz-to-improve-regional-air-travel-72727

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal forays into aerospace biz to improve regional air travel

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's new venture to connect Tier 2 and 3 cities, collaborates with LAT Aerospace

By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2025 4:24 PM
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal forays into aerospace biz to improve regional air travel
Eternal founder, Deepinder Goyal, sets his eyes on the aviation biz, plans to streamline India's regional air travel.

Food delivery platform Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal, is planning to start a new venture in the airspace segment. According to a report by the PTI news agency, LAT Aerospace co-founder Surobhi Das, the entrepreneurs are building a "system" to refine the regional air travel in the country.

In a LinkedIn post, Das wrote about how Goyal questioned the "broken, expensive, and infrequent" regional air travel.

"While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken, expensive, infrequent, and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro?" Das wrote.

The former Chief of Staff to Goyal mentioned that India has more than 450 airstrips, but only 150 see commercial flights. Also, millions in Tier 2 and 3 cities spend hours and days travelling by road or rail.

After brainstorming to improve the crooked regional air travel system, Das and Goyal decided to build LAT Aerospace.

"Think buses in the sky — affordable, high-frequency, and designed to connect the places the airline industry overlooked. Our aircraft will take off and land in compact “air-stops” — no bigger than a parking lot — built closer to where people actually live. No chaos. No security lines. Just walk in and fly," Das wrote.

LAT Aerospace has invited an engineer, a systems designer, and a flight nerd to come aboard. The startup founder said they are building a future of mass aviation, powered by next-generation aircraft that will 24 24-seaters, with affordable fares. "Our aircraft will take off and land in compact 'air-stops' no bigger than a parking lot," according to LAT Aerospace.


Tags
First Published on Jul 2, 2025 4:21 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Paramount to pay $16 million to settle Donald Trump lawsuit over edited Kamala Harris interview

Paramount to pay $16 million to settle Donald Trump lawsuit over edited Kamala Harris interview

Brand Makers

Bikash Chowdhury exits InMobi Group after 14-year journey; launches storytelling venture ‘Zebu’

Bikash Chowdhury exits InMobi Group after 14-year journey; launches storytelling venture ‘Zebu’

Brand Makers

PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO for India Foods

PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO for India Foods

Brand Makers

Saregama appoints Vinay Kumar Guwalani as SVP - Music Monetisation and Marketing

Saregama appoints Vinay Kumar Guwalani as SVP - Music Monetisation and Marketing

Brand Makers

RIL's CMD Mukesh Ambani: We have no hesitation in believing we can build businesses of the future

RIL's CMD Mukesh Ambani: We have no hesitation in believing we can build businesses of the future

Brand Makers

Digital adex to grow to 47% of total ad spend in 2025: Prashant Puri of AdLift

Digital adex to grow to 47% of total ad spend in 2025: Prashant Puri of AdLift

Brand Makers

'Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering': Gautam Singhania

'Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering': Gautam Singhania