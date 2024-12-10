From free tomatoes to hidden fees: A sneak peek into the world of q-commerce manipulation

Whether it's an emotional midnight craving, a quick grocery run, or a tempting flash sale offer, your favourite quick-commerce (q-commerce) app has lured you and the items are out for delivery, even before you could process the impulse of online shopping.

But did it cross your mind as you ticked the checkout box, there was something strange about the gamut of shopping experience.

For instance, the premium delivery option was selected like a default setting and hidden fees appeared at the last moment. So much for a discount. The infamous "only two left in stock" was staring in your face.

Dear consumer, welcome to the world of dark patterns. It’s a veritable collection of subtle (read deceptive) design tricks used to influence users’ behaviour. The trickery is done often without users’ consent or awareness. The ploy is to increase conversions and maximise profit, even at the cost of undermining trust.

“Dark patterns are a clever yet concerning design tactic, particularly prevalent in q-commerce apps,” said Shailendra Singh Mehta, Head of Paid Media at AdLift. “Think of the checkout process—it’s where most of the action happens, and companies know it. These strategies manipulate rather than guide the user, nudging them toward actions they might not otherwise take,” he added.

Dark patterns at work

The tactics range from the blatantly misleading to the ingeniously subtle. For example, on Myntra, a fashion e-commerce company, a recommender feature sits slyly close to the “back” button, leading users to unwittingly click on product advertisements rather than returning to the previous page. “These are not just recommendations,” pointed out Sugandha B (formerly associated with Netflix and multiple startups), in a social media post. “They are advertisements. Myntra is forcing you to look at products you aren’t interested in while monetising your misclicks.”

Other common patterns include auto-selected premium delivery options and messages like “Only 2 left in stock!” that play on urgency, even when stock levels might not be accurate. “Sure, these tricks may boost short-term conversions, but at what cost? Eroding trust,” warned Mehta.

These strategies work because they tap into fundamental psychological impulses—fear of missing out (FOMO), urgency, and the desire for convenience. But Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, cautioned against overreliance on such tactics. “Strategies like urgency and scarcity are a double-edged sword. They align seamlessly with the impulse-driven nature of quick commerce but can also come across as manipulative. Over time, relying on these approaches could damage brand loyalty,” he said.

Zepto, a q-commerce company, recently found itself in the eye of the storm after a Reddit post claimed that the company used dark patterns to charge higher prices to users with expensive smartphones. The allegations suggested discrepancies in billing, where total amounts displayed don’t match itemised costs.

Sayan Mitra (@YBNormal78) shared a personal experience on X, “I just confirmed it. On the app, the bill total is shown as 1,600, and no mention of a packaging charge. The items don’t total up to 1,600; it only comes up to 1,574. If you dig deeper and click to download a GST [Goods and Services Tax] invoice, the packaging charge is shown. Totally sneaky and untrustworthy.”

Then, a Bengaluru-based consumer has accused Swiggy Instamart of employing a "dark pattern" to trick customers into purchasing unnecessary items. The consumer claims that the online grocery delivery service sent him free tomatoes without his consent.

He also posted a screenshot showing that 500 grams of tomatoes were automatically added to his order. “Very bad design in Swiggy Instamart, where an item is automatically added to my cart. I don’t want tomatoes, but I cannot remove them from my cart. Even if I am not paying for it, this is basket sneaking, which is a dark pattern,” he wrote in the post.

What connects Myntra, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart isn’t just their reliance on dark patterns but also their vulnerability to consumer backlash.

In Zepto’s case, billing discrepancies revealed an issue with transparency in pricing. Myntra’s interface tricks blur the line between recommendations and ads. Swiggy’s "basket sneaking" highlight the risks of overreaching control over user carts.

The ethical dilemma

The q-commerce industry, characterised by its cutthroat competition and razor-thin margins, has embraced dark patterns as a shortcut to boosting engagement. But as consumer awareness grows, so does the backlash.

“Let’s face it: designing with transparency and ethics doesn’t just feel good; it’s a competitive advantage,” said Mehta. He suggested simple best practices for ethical design:

Clarity: Show full pricing breakdowns upfront, rather than surprising users with hidden fees.

Choice: Avoid sneaky add-ons like pre-selected subscription plans. Instead, invite users to opt in.

Accuracy: If you’re offering faster delivery options, ensure the claims are legitimate and not just a psychological ploy.

The regulatory response

Regulators are beginning to take note. In 2023, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) introduced the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, identifying 13 specific practices, including false urgency, bait-and-switch schemes, and disguised ads. “Carrying out such practices amounts to misleading advertisement, unfair trade practice, or violation of consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” said Karun Mehta, a partner at Khaitan & Co.

The guidelines empower the CCPA to investigate and penalise companies that employ dark patterns. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is stepping in to address data privacy concerns linked to deceptive practices.

Even industry bodies are acknowledging the issue. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) implemented guidelines on deceptive design patterns in advertising in September, 2023, targeting practices like drip pricing, false urgency, and disguised ads.

"ASCI has provided inputs for the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns. Additionally, through initiatives like the ‘Conscious Patterns Report’, ASCI identifies areas of concern, encouraging brands to align with consumer interests. While ASCI does not impose penalties, it works closely with various government regulators, which can enforce stricter actions and penalties," says Manisha Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Secretary General (SG) of The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

The technical hurdles of going ethical

For q-commerce apps, adopting ethical design isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. Many rely on legacy systems that weren’t built with today’s ethical standards in mind. “One of the biggest challenges is balancing user-centric design with conversion-driven goals,” said Mehta. “Can you make design choices that are both ethical and profitable? It’s possible, but it takes rigorous testing and significant stakeholder buy-in,” he added.

To make matters worse, there’s logistical complexity. Providing accurate stock levels or real-time delivery estimates requires robust backend systems. Compliance with region-specific regulations adds yet another layer of difficulty. But the payoff is worth it. “Apps that focus on clean, user-friendly interfaces and honest messaging don’t just meet user expectations—they exceed them,” said Mehta.

The role of AI in ethical advertising

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers a potential solution to some of these challenges. By analysing user preferences and behaviour in a non-invasive manner, AI can create personalised advertisement experiences that feel helpful rather than predatory. “Instead of relying on invasive tracking, AI can analyse context to serve relevant ads that feel timely and helpful,” said Mehta.

AI can also help detect patterns of bias in advertising, enabling brands to develop inclusive and ethical campaigns. Transparency tools powered by machine learning can even explain why a user is seeing a particular ad, offering ways to adjust preferences. “With ethical advertising, users feel like the ads serve them, not the other way around,” Mehta added.

The way forward

The debate over dark patterns is more than a question of design—it’s a question of values. As regulators tighten oversight and consumers become savvier, quick commerce apps have a choice: continue relying on manipulative tactics for short-term gains or invest in transparency and trust for long-term loyalty.

“If the industry can establish self-regulatory mechanisms aligned with consumer expectations, they won’t just avoid penalties—they’ll thrive,” said Mehta.