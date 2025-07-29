From side hustle to lucrative business, the boom of AI coaches in India

"Across boardrooms in India, one question keeps surfacing currently: How do we prepare our people for an AI-powered future?" says Ruchee Anand, India Country Head, Talent & Learning Solutions at LinkedIn. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine the future of work, organizations are prioritizing training their workforce in new-age technology. For job-seekers, the focus is on upskilling themselves in AI to attract better opportunities and competitive offers.

With increasing demand for AI skills, a growing number of teachers, coaches, and experts have entered the space. Some offer training via accredited platforms, including government-endorsed portals, IITs, ed-tech platforms such as Udemy, Coursera, others, and LinkedIn. Others have turned to social media platforms, like YouTube and Instagram, monetizing their knowledge by selling courses at varying price points.

'Who are AI coaches?'

According to Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder of ed-tech firm Great Learning, AI coaching roles are emerging in two distinct forms. The first includes IT professionals who have upskilled in AI and now incorporate it into their coaching repertoire. The second category comprises AI technologists who are deeply embedded in the field, often with hands-on experience in machine learning, data science, or deep learning, and who have chosen to coach or mentor others.

However, cybercrime investigator and cybersecurity consultant, Ritesh Bhatia, pointed out the rise of a third category: 'self-proclaimed' AI coaches who prey on vulnerable learners.

"With the boom of self-proclaimed AI coaches or experts flooding YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn, freshers eager to upskill are walking a tightrope," Bhatia said. "In this AI gold rush, the real danger isn’t artificial intelligence, it’s the artificially manufactured influence".

'AI courses-a new revenue stream'

AI training content is rapidly becoming a monetizable asset for both creators and platforms. According to Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech, enrolments in online Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) courses in India surged by nearly 50% year‑on‑year between mid‑2023 and mid‑2024.

Nair told Storyboard18 that AI coaches with traditional IT backgrounds typically get a starting compensation of Rs 5 lakh per annum, while AI technologists can earn around Rs 15 lakh per annum. However, actual compensation varies based on expertise, experience, and the complexity of topics handled.

Explained: The new tax code for social media influencers - and the trouble with it Rooj added that creators who package AI courses into bite‑sized video modules on social platforms like Instagram and YouTube are tapping into an audience willing to pay premium fees through bundled courses, sponsorships, or platform-based monetization.

However, Bhatia cautioned against flashy creators who promise quick success and high-paying jobs. 'The internet is flooded with creators who have half-baked knowledge of AI, but make exaggerated claims and sell overpriced content, exploiting the insecurities of young professionals. '

'The question of credible AI courses'

To assess the credibility of AI courses, experts suggested that learners should look beyond flashy marketing and focus on a few core pillars.

According to Nair, quality AI programs should offer structured assessments, individual mentorship, and live classes. "Learners should specifically check that the curriculum is being designed by academia and experts," he added.

LinkedIn shared with Storyboard18 that the platform offers more than 1,500 AI courses, covering topics such as Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, Prompt Engineering: How to talk to the AIs, and Boosting Your Time Management with AI Tools. According to Anand, professionals in India spend an average of 3 hours per week on LinkedIn Learning.

"AI will be a great differentiator for businesses that successfully integrate it into their products and services. Employee who understand how to leverage it will generate a lot more value from the AI courses," P. Vigneswara Ilavarasan, Professor In-Charge at the University of Queensland said.

'Who is learning AI'?

Millennials and GenZ make up the majority of AI learners in the country. Nair observed that 70% of Great Learning's AI course demand comes from mid-level professionals with over 15 years of work experience, many seeking to lead AI adoption within their company.

The remaining 30% from senior professionals with over 15 years of experience, who are seeking to lead AI adoption within their organizations.

He said that the demand from freshers remains relatively low, largely due to limited exposure to real-world applications.

However, Rooj noted that 28% of GenZ and 23% of Millennials are actively pursuing online learning in India.

Geographically, AI learning is popular among professionals in Bengaluru, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad, according to Nair. However, uptake is also rising in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The AI learning is no longer confined to those purely technical roles. Professionals from non-tech domains such as finance, healthcare, and marketing are increasingly applying AI in business contexts. While 70% of learners still come from the IT sector, Nair said that he is also witnessing a growing interest among BFSI, energy, and manufacturing sector professionals.

"Overall, this shift indicates that AI learning today spans industries, functions, and career stages," he added.

'Value of AI courses'

AI courses offer crucial leverage across domains, such as 'Design': AI-powered design tools like Adobe Sensei and DALL‑E streamline creative workflows; 'Finance': AI is used in algorithmic trading, credit scoring, and risk analytics; 'Data Analysis': Core AI/data‑science training teaches essential skills like LLM querying, Python-based analytics, and data visualization; 'Sales and Marketing': AI automates lead generation, customer targeting, content personalization, and campaign analytics, Rooj said.

Notably, a fresh graduate with AI skills now command some of the highest starting salaries - ranging between Rs 7.8 LPA to Rs 10.3 LPA in the tech sector. Recent studies have suggested that 75% of Indian hiring managers wouldn’t hire candidates lacking AI skills.

'AI learning online and offline'

AI-led learning is shaping both online and offline education in India. The emergence of National Digital University and enhanced course delivery through higher education institutes and government-backed portals has improved access and quality. Currently, more than 60 leading institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and IIITs, are offering AI courses.

While there is a lot of buzz in universities about AI in the curriculum, the knowledge and implementation is uneven in the country, professor Vignesh said.

He suggested, "The implementation of AI courses in schools or universities should be two-phased. The first phase should begin with educating the educators. The teachers and lecturers should know what AI is and how it is being used. The second phase should be about introducing AI in the curriculum and take it to the students. Unfortunately, we have gotten into the second phase directly. The assumption is teachers will learn themselves".