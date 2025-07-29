Aamir Khan ditches streamers, puts ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on YouTube

In a bold move that challenges India’s digital distribution norms, Aamir Khan has announced that his latest hit Sitaare Zameen Par will skip traditional streaming platforms entirely and premiere exclusively on YouTube Movies-on-Demand starting August 1.

The film, which has already grossed over $30 million globally, will be available to rent for INR100 (about $1.15) in India, with localized pricing in 38 countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, and Singapore.

“Roughly 15 years ago, I realized that our most successful films, like ‘3 Idiots’ or ‘Dangal,’ the statistic of people watching in theaters is about 2-3% of the population,” Khan said. “So the next thought that came to me is, how do we reach out to the remaining 97-98%?”

"I want to make this facility accessible to every Indian. I've come to realize that the pay-per-view model, which has been in use so far, is something I’d like to continue—this time on YouTube," Khan stated.

"With that intention, I launched Aamir Khan Talkies a few months ago. There's already a lot of content available on the channel for you to explore," he added.

Gunjan Soni, country managing director of YouTube India highlighted YouTube's reach. "YouTube reaches four out of five internet users over the age of 18, meaning a significant majority of the adult online population is already active on the platform. And when you look at the global picture, just entertainment content alone — whether films, music videos, or other media — generates a staggering 7.5 billion views every single day."

Since April this year, videos related solely to Sitaare Zameen Par, not including any of the other content on the channel, have already crossed 350 million views. That is a remarkable level of reach this platform has brought to the film. Beyond just promotions, YouTube offers audiences access to a vast library of what we now call ‘films on demand’ or ‘movies on demand,’ SOni shared.

"With Sitaare, we believe we are taking a groundbreaking step by releasing the film right after its theatrical run. In doing so, we hope to help establish YouTube as a premier destination for post-theatrical film and media content," SOni added.

Sitaare Zameen Par is described as a spiritual successor to Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, it stars Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and features 10 actors with intellectual disabilities. The film explores themes of love, laughter, and inclusivity.

Khan cited rising internet penetration, widespread use of digital payments, and the growth of smart devices as key reasons the model is now viable. “India is the No. 1 country in electronic payments. Almost everyone uses various apps to make payments,” he said. “Internet penetration earlier was not that strong. Today, it’s very strong and getting stronger.”

YouTube currently offers a growing library of paid movies across genres and languages. While most major Indian films still default to SVOD platforms post-theatrical, this move positions YouTube as a serious player in premium video distribution.

For Khan, it’s about both accessibility and sustainability: “If a family of four sits and watches the film, then it comes to INR25 [¢28] per head, which I think is a value that works not just for the audiences, but also gives an opportunity for filmmakers to earn so they can make better content.”

Importantly, there was no upfront fee from YouTube to Aamir Khan Productions. The partnership is entirely based on revenue share.

“I’m hoping that this will be the blueprint for my future slate, because I feel this is the best way that I would like to reach my audience,” Khan said. “I would like to have a healthy theatrical release, and then I would like to be present on digital, on YouTube, on a video on demand basis.”

He also sees it as a way to democratize opportunities for emerging filmmakers: “This is an opportunity for young people who otherwise don’t have an entry,” he said. “You can put it out, and if your film is good and people like it, things go viral every day.”

Khan’s production house is already exploring how to support such filmmakers by curating and distributing their work, taking only a small commission and passing on the rest of the profits.

The outcome of this model will be watched closely. “It’s like Christopher Columbus took off searching for India. He ended up in America,” Khan quipped. “Will we have five viewers? Will we have 5,000 viewers? Will we have 50,000 viewers? Will we have five crore [50 million] viewers? I don’t know.” AC

Soni, for her part, suggested this is just the beginning. “This is the beginning. We are very much rolling out the red carpet for the industry and would be having active discussions.”

Khan, known for his risk-taking, sees this as more than just distribution innovation. “I believe it’s a very important step towards really strengthening cinema, strengthening storytelling,” he concluded. “That’s what I believe, and which is why I’m putting my entire weight behind it.”