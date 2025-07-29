Microsoft adds 'Copilot mode' to Edge browser in big AI push

Microsoft has launched a powerful new AI feature for its Edge browser called Copilot Mode, signaling its most ambitious attempt yet to integrate artificial intelligence directly into internet browsing.

The feature, currently in experimental rollout, allows Edge to scan and analyse content across all open tabs, effectively turning the browser into a real-time research assistant. In a demo shared on X, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella showcased how Copilot Mode summarised key themes from multiple research papers authored by company scientists.

Unlike traditional AI summarisation tools, Copilot Mode offers a persistent side pane for natural language interaction. Users can ask questions, request summaries, or get help navigating content—all without leaving their current tab. Upcoming updates may allow deeper access, such as interaction with browser history and saved login credentials (with permission), enabling tasks like making reservations, checking schedules, or managing work recaps through simple prompts.

With this, Microsoft joins the fast-growing AI browser race, going up against platforms like Opera’s Aria, Arc browser, and Perplexity, all of which are betting on AI as the future of web navigation.

However, Microsoft still faces a tough battle on the adoption front. Despite deep Copilot integration across Windows, Office, and Surface devices, Edge remains a distant third to Google Chrome and Apple Safari in browser market share.