FMCG sector to see 8.7% salary hike in FY 2025-26, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad lead with high payouts

The FMCG industry is poised for a robust salary increment of 8.7% in FY 2025–26, with momentum sustained across frontline and operational roles. Ahmedabad and Hyderabad offer high payouts for sales and MIS roles, backed by retail-tech adoption and warehouse-led corridors; Lucknow and Jaipur reflect salary jumps from Tier-2 consumption surge; Delhi rewards distribution and GT/MT talent amid omni-channel scaleup, as per a report by Teamlease.
Sales & Marketing (10.2%) tops functional growth, especially for Territory Sales Manager, Area Sales Manager, and In-Store Promoter, driven by rapid retail expansion. Customer Service & Back Office (9.1%) and IT (8.4%) also show healthy hikes, as companies prioritize efficiency and digital integration.
This trend continues in the retail sector which is poised for a solid 10.7% salary growth in FY 2025ñ26, backed by expanding customer touchpoints and tech enabled store operation.
Cities such as Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi,and Pune are emerging as key growth markets, anchored by rising urban consumption and expansion of modern retail formats. IT (10.3%) and Back Office (10.8%) functional roles are also catching up, driven by demand for digital retail solutions and service excellence.
Sales & Marketing roles lead the way, particularly in roles like Fashion Assistants (11.2%) and In-Store Promoters (11.1%) that are central to customer engagement on the ground.
In the Information Technology sector, the outlook remains stable with an expected increment of 8.3% in FY 2025–26.From code to cloud, Hyderabad,, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon,and Chennai are cashing in ón Indiaís tech capitals are hiking, with salary surges powered by digital innovation, startup buzz, and deep demand for top-tier tech talent.
Among high-growth roles, Sales Executives (11.2%), Account and Finance Executives (9.2%), and IT Support Executives (8.5%)stand out, emphasizing the demand for client-facing, analytical, and operational tech professionals.
