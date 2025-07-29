HSBC tightens remote work policy with four-day office mandate for top brass

ADVERTISEMENT
HSBC Holdings Plc is tightening its return-to-office policy, mandating that all managing directors work on-site at least four days a week beginning October 2025.
According to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News, the bank emphasized that senior leaders must "set the tone from the top" as "in-person interactions are essential to how we lead and deliver for our customers." A spokesperson for HSBC has confirmed the authenticity of the communication, the report added.
HSBC clarified that the directive includes working from HSBC offices, interacting directly with clients, or participating in conferences, stakeholder visits, offsite meetings, and similar work-related engagements.
This policy shift follows a broader industry trend. Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. required all employees to return to the office full-time.
Across the financial sector, leaders have voiced concerns about collaboration, productivity, and mentorship in remote setups, prompting a re-evaluation of hybrid working norms.
HSBC's mandate also comes against the backdrop of a significant operational challenge: desk shortages. As the bank prepares to transition to a new global headquarters in London next year, reports suggest that the institution is facing a projected shortfall of approximately 7,700 desks - raising questions about how increased office attendance will be managed, the report added.