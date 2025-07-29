Apple to close Dalian retail store amid changing market conditions in China

American tech giant Apple announced on July 28 that it will close its Parkland Mall store in Dalian’s Zhongshan district on August 9. The move comes amid a challenging business environment in China, where Apple operates around 56 stores—representing roughly 10 percent of its global retail footprint.

Despite the store closure, Apple is not retreating from the Chinese market. The company is set to open a new store at Uniwalk Qianhai in Shenzhen on August 16 and has plans to launch additional retail locations in Beijing and Shanghai over the next year.

China is grappling with deflationary pressures, driven by weakening consumer spending and global tariffs that have dampened exports. Retail sales have consistently fallen short of expectations, while home prices have experienced a swift and sharp decline. Reflecting this broader economic slowdown, Apple’s sales in China fell by 2.3 percent to $16 billion in the second quarter.

The Parkland Mall store is one of two Apple retail locations in Dalian City, the other being located in the Olympia 66 shopping complex.

Employees affected by the store’s closure will be offered opportunities to transfer to other Apple retail locations.

In early 2025, Apple opened a new store in China’s Anhui province and signaled plans to expand its presence in other international markets, including India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

