            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • tcs-to-halt-senior-it-hiring-globally-pause-salary-hikes-report-77547

TCS to halt senior IT hiring, globally pause salary hikes: Report

TCS has started trimming out hundreds of benched staff in Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata

By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2025 12:25 PM
TCS to halt senior IT hiring, globally pause salary hikes: Report
In the past two weeks, NITES filed a complaint against TCS over its 'Bench Policy' and delay in onboarding 600 lateral hires.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to freeze the hiring of senior IT techies and pause annual salary hikes globally, according to a report by The Economic Times. The report added that the software services firm has started trimming out hundreds of benched staff in Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata. However, Storyboard18 could not independently verify the development.

TCS's controversial bench policy completed its 35-day cycle this week. In June, TCS rolled out its bench policy, which mandates a minimum of 225 billed business days annually for each employee, limiting bench time to a maximum of 35 business days per year.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, K Krithivasan, this week announced that TCS will be sacking 2% of its global workforce, citing a shortage of skill-set. Krithivasan's decision has received mixed reactions. While industry veteran such as CP Gurnani has hailed TCS's decision and many analysts have projected other IT giants will be following a similar suits.

Gurnani said the era is coming to an end. He quoted a dialogue from the Bollywood hit 'Sholay': “Kitne Aadmi The...?” and added, "Thank God that period will be over".

He said, "We all need to rewire ourselves toward output- and outcome-based models".

However, the IT-union body, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has filed official complaints against TCS to the Ministry of Labour & Employment regarding three consecutive "hostile" decisions. NITES called TCS's latest mail - a callous move-which mentioned that the company is going to lay off 12,000 mid and senior-level professionals globally. NITES has urged the government to intervene in the matter and protect the future of ITv employees.

"It will set a dangerous precedent for other companies, by normalizing job insecurity, eroding employee rights, and severely damaging trust in India’s employment ecosystem," NITES said.

NITES, along with allied IT employee unions, have planned to protest across India if the government fails to take action against the software services companies.


Tags
First Published on Jul 29, 2025 12:25 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

GoKwik names Vargab Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

GoKwik names Vargab Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

Brand Makers

Media & Entertainment pay to rise 7.7% as digital surge reshapes hiring: Teamlease report

Media & Entertainment pay to rise 7.7% as digital surge reshapes hiring: Teamlease report

Brand Makers

'Waste of young life': BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande slams 'creator economy delusion'

'Waste of young life': BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande slams 'creator economy delusion'

Brand Makers

PHD Media appoints Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head

PHD Media appoints Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head

Brand Makers

Divya Deshmukh becomes India's first female FIDE World Cup champion and newest grandmaster

Divya Deshmukh becomes India's first female FIDE World Cup champion and newest grandmaster

Brand Makers

Warner Bros. Discovery announces post-split company names and leadership appointments

Warner Bros. Discovery announces post-split company names and leadership appointments

Brand Makers

Google’s Sundar Pichai to Chanel’s Leena Nair: Inside the education and career paths of Indian-origin global CEOs

Google’s Sundar Pichai to Chanel’s Leena Nair: Inside the education and career paths of Indian-origin global CEOs