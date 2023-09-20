GenAI triggers sensory associations; brands can evoke powerful emotions and memories: Arjit Sachdeva

Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder of VDO.AI, a global advertising technology innovator, talks to Storyboard18 on how generative AI is transforming the advertising landscape, how brands can make an impact and shares some interesting brand case studies.

Edited excerpts.

How is generative AI transforming ad personalisation and targeting?

Generative AI is revolutionising ad personalisation and targeting by seamlessly blending human creativity with computational expertise, ushering in a new era of innovation for brands. One of the striking ways in which it achieves this is through sensory branding. Generative AI allows brands to create captivating audiovisual experiences, enabling them to associate their products with specific sounds, textures and sensations. This multisensory approach fosters deeper and more meaningful connections with consumers, extending beyond the realms of sight and sound. By triggering sensory associations, brands can evoke powerful emotions and memories, making their advertising campaigns more memorable and impactful.

AI-powered gamification is another transformative aspect of generative AI in advertising. It injects a dynamic layer of engagement and interactivity into brand experiences, turning passive viewers into active participants. Leveraging the analytical capabilities of generative AI, brands can tailor gamification elements to suit individual preferences. This personalised approach creates immersive opportunities and rewards that motivate consumers to take action. By gamifying their campaigns, brands can captivate their audience's attention and drive meaningful interactions.

After a thorough assessment of the remarkable potential that generative AI holds for brands, we have made the strategic decision to introduce our in-house generative AI solution. This initiative opens up an incredibly enticing opportunity for brands to revolutionise their approach to communication. What sets this technology apart is its ability to establish direct and highly personalised connections between brands and their target audience. For instance, if a person is planning to buy a car, generative AI can analyse the content they are consuming and offer them options related to car choices, such as vehicles suitable for highway travel. This level of personalisation and context-driven communication empowers brands to connect with their audience in a more relevant and effective manner, ultimately enhancing the overall advertising experience. Generative AI is reshaping the advertising landscape, making it more engaging, personalised and attuned to the desires of consumers.

What are the best practices and strategies for brands looking to make an impact?

To embark on a successful CTV advertising journey, it's imperative for brands to prioritise the creation of genuinely captivating and highly relevant content, with personalisation as the focal point. A powerful strategy for achieving this is harnessing data-driven insights to customise ads according to individual viewer preferences. Moreover, incorporating interactive elements within advertisements, such as CTAs (call to action, a marketing term for nudging a viewer towards a particular decision) or engaging interactive games, can significantly enhance viewer engagement.

In the realm of effective practices, contextual advertising emerges as another vital tool. This approach empowers brands to make real-time adjustments for improved results by displaying ads that seamlessly align with the surrounding content and context. This strategic alignment captures the audience's attention and amplifies engagement.

Please share some interesting case studies.

Swiggy's "IPL Match Day Mania" campaign serves as a compelling embodiment of these strategies. Swiggy exhibited remarkable ingenuity by seamlessly integrating QR wrapper technology into their CTV advertising, enabling effortless viewer interaction through a simple QR code scan. This streamlined user experience significantly boosted engagement, creating a seamless avenue for viewers to connect with Swiggy during IPL matches. As a result, this implementation yielded highly favourable outcomes, exemplifying the tremendous potential of CTV ads to encourage real-time interaction and drive conversions. The campaign's remarkable success, marked by an astonishing 10,000-plus scans, underscores the precision and effectiveness of targeted CTV advertising.