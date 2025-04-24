Goafest 2025: Igniting creativity, collaboration, and future of talent

With the theme "Ignite___", Goafest 2025 is all set to return in Goa this year as South Asia’s biggest festival of advertising to serve as a dynamic platform reimagined for the future.

As the industry evolves amid changing consumer behaviors, technological disruption, and increasing global competition, industry top voices share that this year’s edition promises to be more inclusive, future-facing, and impactful than ever before, especially for the next generation of advertising talent.

Industry leaders are hailing this year's edition as the most forward-looking and talent-focused to date, set to be marked by a record number of entries and heightened participation in the Abby Awards, powered by One Show.

“Goafest successfully continues to bring together all the constituents of our industry under one roof to reflect and discuss common agendas,” said Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club (TAC). He describes Goafest as a platform that “paves the way for the growth of our industry” through collaboration, learning, and celebration.

At a time when the advertising landscape is rapidly evolving— shaped by data, tech, and shifting consumer expectations— Barua emphasized the festival’s role as a timely collective reset for the industry. “Our world is changing, and so is the consumer… we are in a phase that warrants collective thinking,” he said.

This year, the spotlight is clearly on young and emerging talent. With curated workshops, masterclasses, and increased access to top leaders, Goafest 2025 is positioning itself as a true launchpad for the next generation of creatives and marketers.

“Talent is our industry’s raw material,” Barua pointed out, adding that the evolving festival theme allows for multiple perspectives that resonate with younger professionals. “The voice and views of our industry’s next-gen leaders are key to our deliberations,” he said.

More than a festival- "it is a melting pot of ideas"

Echoing this sentiment, Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB India and South Asia, called Goafest a “launchpad for young talent” and underscored the impact of this visibility early in one’s career. “It’s more than just a festival— it’s exposure to benchmarked work and inspiration from creativity that wins globally,” he added.

Sinha also praised the evolution of the festival’s programming and relevance, highlighting how the event is no longer just about awards but about “showcasing creativity that sets global benchmarks.” The transformation has included new award categories, international jury chairs, and a focus on the convergence of creativity, culture, and commerce.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kakar, Chairperson of the Abby Awards Governing Council and TAC Committee Member, emphasized Goafest’s role as a “melting pot of ideas” and the Abby Awards’ legacy as the “gold standard” for creative recognition. Kakar also celebrated the Young Abby—a category dedicated to professionals under 30—as a crucial step in spotlighting the industry’s rising stars.

“In uncertain times, dialogue becomes even more important. Goafest is where the industry comes together to reflect, reset, and reimagine,” Kakar said, capturing the essence of why this year’s edition holds special meaning.

In 2024, Goafest saw a record-breaking 3,506 entries for the Abby Awards from 273 companies, exceeding 3,301 entries in 2023. Additionally, Goafest 2024 included a new initiative called "Advertising Rocks," inviting solo performers from the advertising, media, and marketing industry to showcase their musical talents.

With the introduction of three new categories in the Media Abby 2025—Small Budget Big Impact, Sports Marketing, and Micro Marketing, the total number of categories now stands at 24.

Industry observers expect record-breaking participation this year, with an upgraded venue (Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa), allowing for concurrent events, and a strategic inflection point.

As the industry gathers in Goa, the message is clear: the best of Indian creativity is here, it’s bold, and it’s ready to lead the world.

Bringing that sentiment full circle, Joybrato Dutta, Executive Creative Director at Lowe Lintas, reflected on Goafest’s legacy. “It’s the first award I had won. It’s the first award most young advertising professionals win. Goafest is what births the award hunger in young advertising guys,” he said.

“All the Cannes and D&AD winners today were first Goafest winners. That’s why it’s special. Goafest needs all agencies to participate—only then do we know who the best is.”

Dutta added a heartfelt wish that captures the nostalgic spirit of many in the industry. “If possible, take Goafest back to the beach instead of the ballroom. Every other awards show is like that. Goafest has always been unique, and it should continue to be.”

Goafest is jointly hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club.