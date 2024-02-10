comScore

Govt to announce National Creators’ Awards for influencers

The national creators’ awards will be first of its kind and will be targeted at Gen Z, considering that the generation is very internet and social media savvy.

By  Storyboard18Feb 10, 2024 5:54 PM
One of the categories in the awards will be directed at those who have helped spread the country’s soft power and culture internationally.  (Representational image via Unsplash by Danny Howe)

The government has announced that it will soon be launching the national creators’ awards which will recognise and facilitate new-age content creator and social media influencers. The awards will have around 20 different categories.

Social media influencers include those who create content on YouTube and Instagram.

One of the categories in the awards will be directed at those who have helped spread the country’s soft power and culture internationally. Other categories also include “green champions”, “swachhta ambassadors”, “agro creators” and “tech creators”, as per reports.

Reports also suggested that the awards will be on the lines of the national film awards that recognise films in different languages and categories.


First Published on Feb 10, 2024 5:54 PM

