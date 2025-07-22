81% believe employee mobility drives transformation: EY report

To drive organisational growth and talent retention, 'employee mobility' has reportedly played a critical role, with 81% calling it a 'transformative' initiative by companies. According to a report by accounting company Ernst & Young, 62% of Indian employees ranked ‘skill development’ as the top motivator for pursuing a mobility experience, followed by 44% who cited a competitive financial package as the primary driver. From the employers’ perspective, the top benefit from global mobility is being able to address skills gaps and add value to the organisation. 47% Indian employers think that high performance or future leader programs have the most impact on employee’s growth.

EY's 2025 Mobility Reimagined Survey collated the responses of 1,074 professionals across 22 countries.

“The future of work demands that mobility evolves from a transactional process into a strategic driver of organizational agility and employee empowerment. As talent expectations shift, companies must rethink how they design mobility experiences—prioritizing flexibility, personalization, and continuous development. Mobility is no longer just about filling roles; it’s about unlocking potential, fostering innovation, and building resilient, future-ready organizations that can thrive amid uncertainty and rapid change," Sonu Iyer, Partner and National Leader, People Advisory Services Tax, EY India, said.

'GenAI and the future of mobility'

Further, the report revealed that Indian organizations are moving towards the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) to streamline mobility programs and enhance the employee experience. 72% of employers said GenAI has played a key role in bridging talent gaps by identifying skill shortages across countries. However, 25% of organizations pointed to data security concerns and limited in-house AI expertise as key barriers to wider adoption.