How designer and brand collaborations are redefining consumer experience

Brands are creating creative collaborations with renowned designers, resulting in narratives that bring new industry standards for creativity. Here are a few creative collaborations.

Starbucks India x Manish Malhotra

Starbucks India has embraced the fusion of coffee, art and design by collaborating with renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The limited-edition lifestyle drinkware collection provides a curated experience. From ceramic mugs to stainless steel tumblers, each piece is a canvas inspired by Kashmir's intricate and beautiful patterns, highlighting traditional floral techniques and cultural heritage. This collaboration elevates the coffee experience by combining global style with local heritage. Beyond paying homage to craftsmanship and natural beauty, the collection improves the distinctive coffee experience.

Yauatcha x Masaba Gupta, and Chef Romain Cornu

Yauatcha, designer Masaba Gupta, and chef Romain Cornu have created a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experience for Diwali that seamlessly combined beauty and culinary arts. The dessert collection is inspired by LoveChild fragrances and Masaba Gupta's vibrant aesthetic, blending colors, textures, and scents. From macarons to chocolates and bonbons, each item in the collection displays creativity and innovation. This collaboration not only delights the senses but also celebrates Diwali with a harmonious blend of flavor and scent. Making it an authentic celebration of innovation, art, and the festive spirit.

Tanishq x Tarun Tahiliani

Tanishq, the Tata Group-owned jewelry brand, embarked on a creative journey with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani in the collaboration 'Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani.' This collaboration combines timeless traditions with contemporary style and sophistication capturing the essence of age-old customs while catering to the Indian bride's evolving choices. The collection is inspired by Tahiliani's iconic embroidery collection. The collaboration offers to redefine bridal elegance through Tarun's creative brilliance and Tanishq's craftsmanship.

Bonito Designs x Gauri Khan, and Manish Malhotra

Bonito Designs has elevated interior design by collaborating with designers Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra on 'World Designs.' This concept combines global aesthetics with local nuances, resulting in personalized living spaces that reflect a variety of cultural influences, narratives, and architectural features. Going beyond traditional design, 'World Designs' shows an array of concepts that speak to Indian consumer dreams and desires. Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra use their design sensibilities to interpret design heritages, creating visually and creatively appealing interiors.

Asian Paints x Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Asian Paints has elevated the concept of home decor through a collaboration with renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The exclusive line of designer home furnishings known as 'Nilaya,' is more than just a collection; it is a story of splendor woven into every fabric. Inspired by Sabyasachi's diverse experiences, the collection includes five distinct themes: Thar, Makhmal, Soofa, Hazaribagh, and Chowk, which add a touch of luxury to home interiors. Beyond aesthetics, the collaboration emphasizes that even on a limited budget, people can add a touch of luxury to their homes, making home decor more affordable.