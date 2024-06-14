IAS partners with Pinterest and Reddit to provide AI-Driven measurement to advertisers

Integral Ad Science, a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, announced a partnership with Pinterest to provide global advertisers with greater transparency into campaigns across Pinterest’s in-app feed through IAS’s AI-driven Total Media Quality Brand Safety and Suitability product.

“Marketers are looking for brand safe destinations to reach highly engaged audiences across demographics as they look to safeguard and scale their brands,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “The launch of our AI-driven Total Media Quality for Pinterest reaffirms our commitment to giving advertisers the confidence that their spend is being allocated towards appropriate environments.”

IAS is launching new features and functionality for advertisers across Pinterest, including:

Trusted Campaign Insights: Consistent with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards for Brand Safety, the new offering provides advertisers with third-party campaign insights backed by trusted and transparent industry metrics to help brands safeguard and scale across Pinterest. Frame-by-Frame Analysis: Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Pinterest is powered by IAS’s AI-driven Multimedia Technology, and enables advertisers to accurately classify pins at scale through frame-by-frame analysis, combining image, audio, and text signals to better protect and grow their brands on Pinterest. Campaign Level Measurement: Advertisers and agencies running campaigns on Pinterest will gain access to daily reporting inclusive of brand safety pass rates, viewability rate, time-in-view, and more to ensure ads are driving engagement and reaching real users in brand-safe environments.

Global Coverage: Brand Safety Measurement for Pinterest will be available to 39 countries, across 40 languages.

“In partnership with IAS, we are excited to offer brand safety to our customers and give them greater confidence in their advertising strategies through best-in-class technology,” said Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer of Pinterest. “Pinterest is committed to providing a shoppable, positive platform for consumers, and our work with IAS will ensure advertisers can engage with the right audiences as they move from inspiration, to consideration, to conversion.”