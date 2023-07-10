In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Elon Musk uses cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter owner Elon Musk, in a late-night tweet on July 9, seems to have taken his crosstalk against Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg too far by using abusive language.

A user tweeted a screenshot of a post by fast-food chain Wendy’s on Meta’s new platform Threads. Wendy's tagged Zuckerberg and suggested "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol". At a time when the Instagram platform Threads is being called a clone of Twitter, some analysts have even called it “Twitter Killer,” Wendy’s post was in reference to Musk’s other firm SpaceX, which is a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company.

To this Threads post, Meta CEO Zuckerberg replied with a laughing emoticon.

However, Musk replied to the screenshot saying, “Zuck is a cuck.” “Cuck” is a derogatory term used to describe a weak or servile man. In another tweet in the same thread, Musk also went on to make sexually derogatory remarks which CNBC-TV18 has chosen not to spell out.

This is not the first time that Musk has shared tweets that have been considered obscene and abusive. Earlier in November 2022, the billionaire had taunted former US President Donald Trump with a crude, sexually charged religious meme to suggest he’s struggling to keep away from Twitter.

The war of words and memes between Musk and Zuckerberg has been on for a few weeks now — first, over an impending cage fight for which the two have been prepping and then over the launch of Twitter rival Threads on July 6. Another interesting thing to note in this latest Twitter thread is that a Musk parody account tweeted, “At this point, I can’t keep track of which account I’m tweeting from” to which the billionaire replied saying “same.”