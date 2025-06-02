Samsung eyes Perplexity AI as default for Galaxy S26

Samsung is reportedly in advanced talks to integrate Perplexity AI's search features into its Galaxy smartphones, potentially making it the default AI assistant on the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, expected in early 2026. This strategic move could lessen Samsung's reliance on Google for AI functionalities, as per a Bloomberg report.

The discussions also involve preloading Perplexity's app and AI assistant, integrating its search tools into the Samsung Internet browser, and potentially plugging its technology into Bixby. Beyond product integration, Samsung is poised to be a major investor in Perplexity's next fundraising round, which aims to raise $500 million at a $14 billion valuation.

This partnership follows Motorola's recent collaboration with Perplexity, offering its users a free trial of Perplexity Pro. For Samsung, it signals a shift towards a multi-partner AI strategy, mirroring Apple's approach. Both companies have explored working with Perplexity, indicating a significant moment in the mobile AI race. The deal could redefine how users search and interact with their devices, moving beyond Google's dominance.

Recently, amid the looming job crisis due to the rapid advancements in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Perplexity AI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arvind Srinivas has shared a piece of advice for Indian engineers at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025.

Srinivas said to aspire tech entrepreneurs, "If you are not using AI while writing code, you are essentially stagnating yourself by sticking with old workflow and tooling".

Srinivas explained that using AI for code can help engineers find projects, help in executing new ideas into production, and achieve millions of dollars in annual revenue recurring.

While Srinivas sees endless possibilities in AI, he also cautioned that "there's going be a transition time and people who don't want to adapt, will definitely face some difficulties".

On the intention of Perplexity AI's hiring in India, Srinivas clarified that his company has not hired anyone right now.