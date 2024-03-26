India sees improvement in consumer confidence in March 2024

March saw a surge of 2.8 percentage points for urban Indians, according to the LSEG-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI). Among the 29 countries surveyed, India continued to top the list with the highest National Index score of 72.2. Indonesia at 63.4 is the only other country with a National Index score of 60 or higher, as per reports.

Only nine countries have a National Index score of more than 50. These include Mexico at 58.6, Brazil at 56.8, Thailand at 55.5, the Netherlands at 55.1, Singapore at 53.3, the US at 53.1, Sweden at 50.9, Poland at 50.8, and Australia at 50.8, the reports further stated.

“Consumer sentiment has further bolstered in March 2024 for urban Indians and now India has the highest National Index score of 72.2 across the 29 markets covered in the survey, which indicates consumers have confidence in the economy, jobs, personal finances and investments, now and for the future. The consumer has funds for day to day running of households, and for discretionary spends. There are new jobs being added and our economy has withstood global headwinds. A positive consumer sentiment bodes well for consumption and spends,” Amit Adarkar, CEO of Ipsos India, said.

Ipsos tracks the attitude of consumers across 29 countries every month on the current and future state of their local economy, their personal financial condition, the employment climate, and their purchasing and investing confidence.