Musk-Trump feud escalates over ‘America Party’ jibe and Truth Social snub

The rift between tech mogul Elon Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump has deepened, with fresh jabs exchanged over Musk’s proposal to launch a third political outfit — the “America Party.”

On Sunday, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, branding the Tesla and SpaceX CEO a “trainwreck” for promoting the idea of a third party and challenging the bipartisan political system. The post reignited their public feud, with Musk firing back on X (formerly Twitter), saying he had “never heard” of Truth Social.

Musk’s retort came in response to a user who shared Trump’s post targeting the billionaire, calling him a “former advisor” and ridiculing his political aspirations.

Despite the online spat, Musk has continued to drum up support for his proposed “America Party.” Shortly after the Truth Social exchange, he reiterated on X that such a party was necessary to break the hold of the “Republican/Democrat uniparty.” However, no formal paperwork has been filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to register the new party as of now.

The billionaire’s shift from financial backing of Trump’s 2024 campaign to open political divergence underscores growing tensions. Ironically, Musk had previously touted Truth Social’s popularity claiming it was outperforming X and TikTok on the Apple App Store — before dismissing its existence altogether in his latest swipe.

Musk’s discontent has centered around what he describes as the political establishment’s failure to serve centrist interests, including dissatisfaction with major legislative proposals like the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill.” He claims the America Party would aim to “save the middle man.”