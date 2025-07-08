            
"Horrified by the actual state of the city": French expat's viral post triggers cleanliness debate

A French woman’s scathing post about the unhygienic conditions in Gurugram sparks a storm on social media, with citizens echoing her concerns and calling for civic reform.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 10:59 AM
In a now-viral post, Mathilde, who claims to be residing in the northern Indian city, expressed shock over the levels of garbage, sewage overflow, and broken infrastructure she witnessed.

A French expat's candid criticism of Gurugram's appalling sanitation has ignited a fiery debate on social media, bringing the spotlight back on India's persistent urban cleanliness crisis.

In a now-viral post, Mathilde, who claims to be residing in the northern Indian city, expressed shock over the levels of garbage, sewage overflow, and broken infrastructure she witnessed - calling the situation worse than anything she has encountered across the globe.

“As a French expat living in #Gurgaon, I am horrified by the actual state of the city. I have never seen so much filth, trash, and broken roads in any other country I have visited,” Mathilde wrote on X, responding to a video that captured the city’s streets piled high with garbage.

Her comment that “Africa, Asia, and South America are 100 times cleaner” than Gurugram particularly struck a chord - and a nerve - with thousands of social media users.

While some defended the city, many agreed with her sentiments, blaming poor governance, lack of municipal accountability, and public apathy for the mess. "It's a valid criticism and Indians don't deserve this. People and government both should demand and fulfil their duties in building clean neighbourhoods," one user posted.

Another frustrated resident added: "Mathilde, even we are horrified. As residents of Gurgaon, we go to the municipal offices, wait there for hours to meet officials, they assure us work will get done, but NOTHING happens."

Some pointed out the irony of Gurugram being one of the country’s most expensive and cosmopolitan cities, yet grappling with basic sanitation issues. “Wait till you visit second and third-tier cities - Gurugram will feel like heaven from that standpoint,” one commenter warned.

Mathilde later clarified that her frustration stemmed from disappointment, not disdain: “It could be so much better. India has so many amazing people and culture. It is such a pity. I hope it will improve in the future. It could be a wonderful place to live in. But the wastes has to be taking care of.”

Her remarks, which had garnered over 400,000 views by Monday evening, have reignited long-standing concerns around urban mismanagement in India. While Gurugram has long been marketed as a modern satellite city bordering the national capital, its issues with waste management, inadequate sewage systems, and unplanned urbanization remain unresolved.


