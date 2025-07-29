Leadership wisdom from Suresh Narayanan: 4 powerful lessons for future leaders

On July 31, one of India's most revered leaders, Suresh Narayanan, will step down as Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, ending a storied tenure that has left an indelible mark on the FMCG landscape. Come August 1, the baton passes to Manish Tiwary, who will take the reins of the multinational giant in India.

For over three decades, Narayanan's career has been a masterclass in resilient leadership, authentic transformation, and purpose-driven growth.

Whether navigating the Maggi crisis of 2015, the headwinds of a global pandemic, or ushering in a new era of digital distribution, Narayanan never shied away from making bold, people-first decisions.

Under his stewardship, Nestlé India not only rebuilt trust but also expanded its footprint, while fostering a deeply human-centric leadership culture.

In 2023, Narayanan took center stage at the inaugural edition of Storyboard18's Visionaries, an event that celebrated transformative CMOs and leaders.

True to form, he kicked off the evening with a stirring keynote that brimmed with wisdom, wit, and powerful takeaways.

Here are Narayanan's four pillars of leadership that every current and aspiring leader must stand by for success:

Have the Right Attitude

"We shall overcome" - it's not just a motto, but a mindset. In today's volatile business environment, Narayanan stressed the need for a positive and resilient attitude. Challenges are inevitable, but the right outlook can steer entire teams through stormy waters. A good leader, he reminded, doesn't count followers - they grow other leaders. He recalled a famous quote by Mahatma Gandhi: "A sign of a good leader is not how many followers you have but how many leaders you create,” before moving on to share his next tip."

Authenticity is Rare - and Powerful

In world brimming with façades, Narayanan pulled no punches: "The world is full of fakes." His advice? Stop pretending. Start being. Authenticity lowers stress and builds real trust - a currency more valuable than ever in leadership today.

Be Agile

"You have to discard your thoughts every second day," said Narayanan, reflecting on how adaptability defines relevance. Citing the 2015 Maggi relaunch, he recalled how a young brand manager's e-commerce insight helped Nestlé pivot to Snapdeal - selling 50,000 Maggi boxes in 15 minutes. Agility, he noted, also demands humility: "If you think you are clever, there can't be any bigger idiot than you."

Adapt or Fade

Some leaders fail not from lack of smarts, but from the culture they perpetuate. "You see heroes becoming zeroes not because of lousy strategies, it's because of lousy leadership." Culture, he asserted, is the invisible glue that holds organisations together - especially in times of crisis.

He shared a moving anecdote from the COVID era: a Nestlé team member walked for three days through Sikkim to restart distribution - not because he was told to, but because he believed in the purpose.