comScore

How it Works

Indian auto retailers sell over 90,300 vehicles each day in the festive season — SUVs most in demand

FADA said that despite initial underperformance during Navratri, particularly in the passenger vehicle sector, the situation improved by Deepawali, ending with a 10% growth rate. While SUVs were the highest demanded vehicles, inventory levels for passenger vehicles remain a significant concern.

By  CNBC - TV18Nov 29, 2023 9:23 AM
Indian auto retailers sell over 90,300 vehicles each day in the festive season — SUVs most in demand
According to FADA, a key point to note is that rural areas particularly contributed to the surge in two-wheeler purchases. (Representative Image: Eric Saunders via Unsplash)

By Kanishka Sarkar

Automobile retailers sold 37.93 lakh vehicles during the 42-day festive period in 2023, an increase of 19% from last year's 31.95 lakh, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a report on November 28.

This year’s festive season started on the first day of Navratri and ended 15 days after Dhanteras i.e. from October 15 to November 25, which is comparable to the period between September 26 and November 6 in 2022.

“Despite initial underperformance during Navratri, particularly in the passenger vehicle sector, the situation improved by Deepawali, ending with a 10% growth rate. While SUVs were the highest demanded vehicles, inventory levels for passenger vehicles remain a significant concern as OEMs continue to push further dispatch thus keeping the inventory rate at near to all-time high levels,” the FADA report pointed out.

With record-breaking sales in several categories, two-wheeler, three-wheeler, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles saw a jump of 21%, 41%, 8%, and 10%, respectively, while the tractor segment experienced a slight decline of 0.5%.

According to FADA, a key point to note is that rural areas particularly contributed to the surge in two-wheeler purchases. Early this month, the retailers’ association released Navratri sales data which was the best in six years.

Though the first half of October saw an 8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in auto sales due to the Shraddh period, retail sales during Navratri soared 18% annually, surpassing the figures of Navratri 2017, FADA had said in its monthly update on November 6.

As November sales near close, FADA reiterated its caution on high inventory levels in the passenger vehicles (PVs) segment, which it earlier said demands urgent attention from OEMs.

In the monthly October update, the retailers’ body had said that the near-term outlook for the auto sector was a blend of highs and lows.

Festivities along with harvest season (especially paddy) were expected to boost two-wheeler sales, with optimism fuelled by new schemes and a push towards electrification, despite supply concerns. While CVs, too, eyed a strong November with festive and construction activities enhancing demand, alongside anticipated financial schemes, the PV segment was navigating through a tricky phase.

“Festive days might spike bookings, yet the shadow of year-end discounts looms over immediate sales,” FADA said, explaining why November data is key to watch.


Tags
First Published on Nov 29, 2023 9:23 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns