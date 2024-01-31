Indian Institute of Mass Communication achieves deemed-to-be-university status

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, an institution for Journalism and Mass Communication, has been declared by the Ministry of Education, on the advice of UGC, as a deemed to be university under distinct category. The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

With this new status, IIMC is now authorized to offer degrees, including doctoral degrees.

Anurag Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting, took to X to tweet and said, "It is a special and historic day for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) as it receives deemed University Status. This Institute has a glorious history of imparting quality education in media subjects like Journalism, Advertising, Public Relations."

The tweet further read, "The granting of University status marks a new beginning, as more courses could be added to the curriculum along with research and doctoral programmes."