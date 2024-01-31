comScore

Indian Institute of Mass Communication achieves deemed-to-be-university status

With this new status, IIMC is now authorized to offer degrees, including doctoral degrees.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2024 7:47 PM
The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha). (Image source: News18 Hindi)

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, an institution for Journalism and Mass Communication, has been declared by the Ministry of Education, on the advice of UGC, as a deemed to be university under distinct category. The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

Anurag Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting, took to X to tweet and said, "It is a special and historic day for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) as it receives deemed University Status. This Institute has a glorious history of imparting quality education in media subjects like Journalism, Advertising, Public Relations."

The tweet further read, "The granting of University status marks a new beginning, as more courses could be added to the curriculum along with research and doctoral programmes."


First Published on Jan 31, 2024 7:47 PM

