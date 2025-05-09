            
Indo-Pak tensions: Safety advisories from corporates and MNCs ask employees to work remotely

Manufacturing hubs and services firms with operations in the northern and western states — particularly Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat — are at the forefront of precautionary measures.

By  Storyboard18May 9, 2025 2:10 PM
Manufacturing companies with production units in these regions have shared detailed dos and don'ts with their employees, while services sector firms have advised staff in northern and western regions to shift to remote work where possible. (Image credits: Unsplash)

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, several top Indian corporates and multinational companies have rolled out safety advisories for their employees, especially those stationed in border-adjacent states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, as per media reports.

Manufacturing companies with production units in these regions have shared detailed dos and don'ts with their employees, while services sector firms have advised staff in northern and western regions to shift to remote work where possible. "The challenge is for factories and plants which can't afford a complete shutdown yet," an industry participant said in the report, noting that while southern offices remain unaffected for now, precautionary steps are being actively reviewed.

Companies include American Express, Panasonic India, and AXA Global Business Services are among those reported to have issued formal advisories.

These include postponing overseas business travel for senior executives and deferring domestic visits to border factories or installations. The volatile situation has also led to all travel put on hold, including client meetings. In some cases, clients themselves have proactively cancelled scheduled meetings.

Several companies from critical sectors like pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and beverages have industrial presence in the northern and western belt, necessitating real-time safety responses.

While operations are continuing for now, further escalation could disrupt supply chains. For now, it is a wait-and-watch approach.

On the night of May 8, India successfully repelled multiple drone and missile attacks launched from across the border. Key targets included military bases and civilian regions in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and Gujarat's Kutch region.


First Published on May 9, 2025 2:10 PM

