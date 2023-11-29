comScore

Investing genius Charlie Munger passes away; tributes pour in

Apple CEO Tim Cook also posted a tribute to Charlie Munger, remembering him as "a keen observer of the world" and a man who helped build an American institution.

By  Storyboard18Nov 29, 2023 12:09 PM
Munger's death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital.

Charlie Munger, the longtime friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, died on Tuesday. He was 99. Munger led Berkshire Hathaway as its vice chairman for decades, helping Buffett build it into an investment powerhouse. He preferred to stay in the background and let Buffett be the face of Berkshire, often downplaying his contributions to the company's remarkable success, the Associated Press said.

Munger's death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital. His death was condoled by titans of the business world, including his friend of over 60 years – Warren Buffett.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Warren Buffett said in a statement.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also posted a tribute to Charlie Munger, remembering him as “a keen observer of the world” and a man who helped build an American institution.


First Published on Nov 29, 2023

