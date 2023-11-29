Investing genius Charlie Munger passes away; tributes pour in

Charlie Munger, the longtime friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, died on Tuesday. He was 99. Munger led Berkshire Hathaway as its vice chairman for decades, helping Buffett build it into an investment powerhouse. He preferred to stay in the background and let Buffett be the face of Berkshire, often downplaying his contributions to the company's remarkable success, the Associated Press said.

Munger's death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital. His death was condoled by titans of the business world, including his friend of over 60 years – Warren Buffett.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Warren Buffett said in a statement.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also posted a tribute to Charlie Munger, remembering him as “a keen observer of the world” and a man who helped build an American institution.

A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie. pic.twitter.com/vNGDktOAhz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 28, 2023

Charlie Munger moves on. What an extraordinary Life. A Life Full of Teaching, Sharing & Unlimited Wit.



We will Miss you Charlie. Prayers...



Watching this Video on Loop. Still not able to Believe.#FI pic.twitter.com/RKjKnozCfv — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) November 29, 2023

Legendary Investor Charlie Munger passes away at the age of 99



He would have turned 100 on Jan 1, 2024!



My favorite quotes from him -



“In my whole life, I have known no wise people (over a broad subject matter area) who didn’t read all the time — none, zero. You’d be amazed… pic.twitter.com/hOysHCuk8y — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) November 29, 2023