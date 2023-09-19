Jio AirFiber to launch today: Here is everything we know so far

Reliance Jio is set to launch the Jio AirFiber, its fixed-wireless broadband offering, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

The product was first announced by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani during the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting on August 28.

“Jio AirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre. Through optical fibre, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with Jio AirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day,” Ambani said.

Unlike Jio Fiber, AirFiber will not be constrained by physical infrastructure limitations such as optical fibres and will be able to provide broader coverage. The AirFiber is also expected to surpass the 1 Gbps speeds offered by Jio Fiber. However, the speed could vary depending on the signal strength of its nearest Jio Tower.

The device supports Wi-Fi 6, has parental controls, and is fitted with a security firewall. It also lays the groundwork for Jio's Smart Home solutions, which include the Jio Home Router, the Jio Set-top Box, and the Jio Home smartphone app.

Jio, on its website, describes the AirFiber as a device that is capable of delivering “fibre-like speed over the air without any wires”. Using it is as simple as plugging it in and powering it on for gigabyte-speed internet.