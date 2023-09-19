comScore

How it Works

Jio AirFiber to launch today: Here is everything we know so far

The device supports Wi-Fi 6, has parental controls, and is fitted with a security firewall. It also lays the groundwork for Jio's Smart Home solutions, which include the Jio Home Router, the Jio Set-top Box, and the Jio Home smartphone app.

By  CNBC - TV18Sep 19, 2023 8:34 AM
Jio AirFiber to launch today: Here is everything we know so far
Jio, on its website, describes the AirFiber as a device that is capable of delivering “fibre-like speed over the air without any wires”. Using it is as simple as plugging it in and powering it on for gigabyte-speed internet. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

Reliance Jio is set to launch the Jio AirFiber, its fixed-wireless broadband offering, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

The product was first announced by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani during the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting on August 28.

“Jio AirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre. Through optical fibre, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with Jio AirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day,” Ambani said.

Unlike Jio Fiber, AirFiber will not be constrained by physical infrastructure limitations such as optical fibres and will be able to provide broader coverage. The AirFiber is also expected to surpass the 1 Gbps speeds offered by Jio Fiber. However, the speed could vary depending on the signal strength of its nearest Jio Tower.

The device supports Wi-Fi 6, has parental controls, and is fitted with a security firewall. It also lays the groundwork for Jio's Smart Home solutions, which include the Jio Home Router, the Jio Set-top Box, and the Jio Home smartphone app.

Jio, on its website, describes the AirFiber as a device that is capable of delivering “fibre-like speed over the air without any wires”. Using it is as simple as plugging it in and powering it on for gigabyte-speed internet.

The Jio AirFiber service is anticipated to be reasonably priced, with an estimated cost of roughly Rs 6,000. Because of the addition of a portable device unit, it may be slightly more expensive than a conventional broadband connection.


Tags
First Published on Sep 19, 2023 8:34 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Delhi High Court denies PepsiCo's injunction request against Parle Agro

Delhi High Court denies PepsiCo's injunction request against Parle Agro

How it Works

VDO.AI launches Dexter to leverage Generative AI algorithms

VDO.AI launches Dexter to leverage Generative AI algorithms

How it Works

Festive season: 84 percent Indians planning to expand budgets this season

Festive season: 84 percent Indians planning to expand budgets this season

How it Works

GenAI triggers sensory associations; brands can evoke powerful emotions and memories: Arjit Sachdeva

GenAI triggers sensory associations; brands can evoke powerful emotions and memories: Arjit Sachdeva

How it Works

Accenture invests in generative AI enabler Writer

Accenture invests in generative AI enabler Writer

How it Works

Jio AirFiber live in 8 cities with plans starting at Rs 599

Jio AirFiber live in 8 cities with plans starting at Rs 599

How it Works

TRAI releases recommendations on "Rationalization of Entry Fee and Bank Guarantees"

TRAI releases recommendations on "Rationalization of Entry Fee and Bank Guarantees"

How it Works

Burger King to sign Coca-Cola as its beverage partner in India: Report

Burger King to sign Coca-Cola as its beverage partner in India: Report