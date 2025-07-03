Tier-3 cities power 21% YoY growth in 2025 summer sales, account for 38% of India’s ecommerce orders: Unicommerce

Tier-3 cities drove 21% YoY growth during the 2025 summer sales, contributing significantly to the overall 8% rise in e-commerce order volumes, underscoring the growing impact of India’s smaller towns on the digital shopping landscape, Unicommerce revealed in its summer online sales trends (May and June) for 2025. While the sales kicked off in early May this year, the summer season saw a continued run of sale events, drawing consumers with attractive deals across categories including electronics, apparel, fashion and footwear, beauty and home decor.

As per the company, the analysis is based on over 160 million order items processed through Unicommerce’s Uniware between May 1st - June 25th 2025.

The books category saw the highest growth with a 200% jump in order volumes over last year. Home décor and furniture followed with a 100% increase, makeup rose by 76%, electronic wearables saw a 75% jump, healthy foods grew 65% and nutraceuticals recorded a 53% rise during the period.

Another notable summer trend was the surge in orders for travel accessories, which grew by over 46% year-on-year. Some of the travel products that caught customer attention this season include sling bags, duffle bags, cabin trolleys and backpacks. The increase reflects not only the seasonal surge in travel on account of school summer holidays, but also greater travel on account of upcoming festive season and long weekends, all driving demand for travel-ready essentials.

India’s e-commerce momentum continued through the summer season, with tier-1 cities and metropolitan areas leading the way and accounting for 42% of total order volumes, according to Unicommerce data. Interestingly, tier-3 cities followed closely with a 38% share, highlighting the growing appetite for online shopping in smaller towns. Tier-2 cities contributed 20%, reflecting steady engagement from mid-sized urban centers.