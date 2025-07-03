India's net office leasing space grows 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru leads with 64% rise

While India's residential market has remained flat in the first half of 2025, the commercial office leasing space has clocked a growth of 40% in the same period.

According to the Anarock property consultant report, the net office leasing space has grown across metropolitan cities, with Bengaluru witnessing the highest new office supply addition.

The net office absorption has surged from 19.08 million square feet in H1 2024 to 26.8 million sq ft in H1 2025.

Benagluru's office leasing space stood at 6.55 million sq ft between January and June 2025, against 4 million sq ft in the same period last year--clocking a 64% rise.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)'s net office absorption saw a 43% increase with 4.5 million sq ft of space.

Notably, Kolkata was the only city to see a drop in net office absorption from 0.93 million sq ft in H1 2024 to 0.45 million sq ft in H1 2025.

In terms of office completions, the top-7 cities (Bengaluru, MMR, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata) recorded a 25% increase in the period from 19.65 million sq ft in H1 2024 to 24.51 million sq ft in H1 2025.

Bengaluru superseded all other top cities with a total new office supply of 6.91 million sq ft (approx) added in the first half of 2025, against 5.5 million sq ft in H1 2024 - a 26% yearly growth.

MMR and Hyderabad were the only cities to see a drop in new supply additions in H1 2025, by 45% and 17%, respectively. MMR added 1.9 million sq ft of office space in H1 2025 as against 3.47 million sq ft in H1 2024. On the other hand, Hyderabad witnessed 4.7 million sq ft of new supply in H1 2025, against 5.68 million sq ft in H1 2024.

Interestingly, Pune recorded the highest yearly jump in new office supply, at 533% – from just 0.9 million sq ft in H1 2024 to over 5.7 million sq ft in H1 2025.

According to Peush Jain, MD - Commercial Leasing & Advisory, ANAROCK Group, the IT/ITeS sector dominated office space demand with a 29% overall leasing share, followed by the coworking sector with a 22% share and Banking and Financial Services sector with 18%.

"Demand for consultancy businesses and e-commerce rises by 1% each against H1 2024," Jain added.

