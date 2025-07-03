Infosys terminates employee over obscene act, says 'zero tolerance for any form of harassment'

Software service giant Infosys has sacked one of his employees who was caught filming a female colleague in the office restroom. The company has issued a public statement on the matter, saying the company has zero tolerance for any form of harassment. The IT giant has terminated the accused.

"We are aware of this incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is now separated from the Company. We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with the law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate as they investigate further. Infosys is committed to providing an environment free of harassment and has a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint related to any violation of the Company's Code of Conduct seriously," Infosys said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police has also reportedly arrested the accused, identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, who joined the company three months ago as Senior Associate Consultant. He is a native of Sangli in Maharashtra.

According to a report by the Times of India, a 35-year-old woman, who works as a Technical Test Lead in the company, said that she noticed a reflection on the door while using the washroom.

She climbed on the commode to investigate and found a man standing in the neighbouring stall and filming her. The victim alerted their colleagues and reported the matter to the HR department. She also filed the police complaint.

The unfortunate incident occurred on June 30 at the Infosys Electronic City office, Bengaluru.

The other colleagues also found the video of the woman on his phone, along with another obscene video of a different Infosys employee. Mali's phone also had 50 other downloaded videos from the internet.