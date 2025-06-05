GroupM Nexus' Global CEO Nicolas Bidon to step down

ADVERTISEMENT
Nicolas Bidon, global chief executive officer of GroupM Nexus, WPP Media's performance marketing arm, will be stepping down at the end of June. WPP Media's spokesperson, in a media report, had hinted Bidon's departure for the pursuit of new opportunities.
Bidon began his career as presales manager at MicroStrategy. Then, Bidon worked at Watchfire, a security and compliance testing software company, and then went on to work at Yahoo as director, business development, Yahoo! Europe. He was elevated to the position of director, brand display and video advertising, EMEA.
As the managing director of Xaxis, he built and led a team of 60 people across sales and account management, product, data and insights, and strategic partnerships to provide innovative digital marketing solutions to their clients.
In his role as plista's global CEO, he led the company's integration into Xaxis while driving international growth.
Then, he once again joined Xaxis, where as the CEO of the EMEA region, he was rsponsible for managing the operations and leading the development of the Xaxis business across 22 countries and 4 business units in the region. (Xaxis, Light Reaction, Bannerconnect and plista)