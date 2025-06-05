            

GroupM Nexus' Global CEO Nicolas Bidon to step down

Nicolas Bidon has worked across MicroStrategy, Watchfire, Yahoo, plista and Xaxis.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 8:28 AM
GroupM Nexus' Global CEO Nicolas Bidon to step down
WPP Media's spokesperson, in a media report, had hinted Bidon's departure for the pursuit of new opportunities.

Nicolas Bidon, global chief executive officer of GroupM Nexus, WPP Media's performance marketing arm, will be stepping down at the end of June. WPP Media's spokesperson, in a media report, had hinted Bidon's departure for the pursuit of new opportunities.

Bidon began his career as presales manager at MicroStrategy. Then, Bidon worked at Watchfire, a security and compliance testing software company, and then went on to work at Yahoo as director, business development, Yahoo! Europe. He was elevated to the position of director, brand display and video advertising, EMEA.

As the managing director of Xaxis, he built and led a team of 60 people across sales and account management, product, data and insights, and strategic partnerships to provide innovative digital marketing solutions to their clients.

In his role as plista's global CEO, he led the company's integration into Xaxis while driving international growth.

Then, he once again joined Xaxis, where as the CEO of the EMEA region, he was rsponsible for managing the operations and leading the development of the Xaxis business across 22 countries and 4 business units in the region. (Xaxis, Light Reaction, Bannerconnect and plista)


Tags
First Published on Jun 5, 2025 8:28 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Brand Makers

Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Brand Makers

Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone lead the pack in Candere Hurun's 2025 celebrity investor list

Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone lead the pack in Candere Hurun's 2025 celebrity investor list

Brand Makers

Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

Brand Makers

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot

'Diageo is underleveraging RCB': Suhel Seth on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win and owner's branding blind-spot

Brand Makers

BharatPe Group names Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer

BharatPe Group names Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer

Brand Makers

Business of belief: What RCB’s IPL win means for sports branding

Business of belief: What RCB’s IPL win means for sports branding