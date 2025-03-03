            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • karnataka-hc-ruled-on-service-tax-inclusion-in-entertainment-tax-on-tv-broadcast-58103

Karnataka HC ruled on service tax inclusion in entertainment tax on TV broadcast

The High Court determined that 'amount received or receivable' for entertainment tax purposes can not include the service tax component.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 9:10 AM
Karnataka HC ruled on service tax inclusion in entertainment tax on TV broadcast
According to Dish TV, levying entertainment tax on the service tax would be constitutionally impermissible.

The Karnataka High Court has reportedly ruled that service tax should be excluded from the calculation of entertainment tax levied on TV broadcast subscription fees. Under Section 4G of the Karnataka Entertainment Tax Act, 1958, the HC ruled on service tax inclusion in entertainment tax calculation.

The High Court determined that 'amount received or receivable' for entertainment tax purposes can not include the service tax component.

The order, passed on February 20, follows the petition filed by Dish TV India, which challenges the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal (KAT)'s order (July 29, 2022) which upheld the inclusion of service tax while levying entertainment tax on DTH operators like Dish TV.

According to Dish TV, levying entertainment tax on the service tax would be constitutionally impermissible and would require a restrictive interpretation of Section 4G to exclude service tax.

The Section 4G levies a 10% tax on the subscription fee collected by DTH operators from consumers.

That apart, the last year enactment of the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activist Welfare Bill, which imposes a new cess of up to 2% on TV channels, OTT platforms, and movie tickets, has also ignited significant concerns among the stakeholders.

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) expressed profound concern over the bill, which reportedly, Karnataka Assembly passed without prior consultation with industry representatives. Broadcasters are already subject to an 18% GST, and the introduction of an additional cess could result in double taxation. IBDF argues that this would not only increase costs for broadcasters but also lead to higher consumer prices, potentially impacting the long-term sustainability of the media and entertainment sectors.


Tags
First Published on Mar 3, 2025 9:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Google co-founder Sergey Brin pushes for 60-hour workweek to boost AI productivity

Google co-founder Sergey Brin pushes for 60-hour workweek to boost AI productivity

How it Works

Job opportunities for women surge 48% in 2025, but salary disparity persists

Job opportunities for women surge 48% in 2025, but salary disparity persists

How it Works

Delhi HC says complete ban on smartphones in schools 'undesirable and unworkable'

Delhi HC says complete ban on smartphones in schools 'undesirable and unworkable'

How it Works

Only MeitY can regulate VPN app: TRAI informs DoT

Only MeitY can regulate VPN app: TRAI informs DoT

How it Works

Bollywood’s nostalgia boom: Surprising success of Bollywood’s re-release trend

Bollywood’s nostalgia boom: Surprising success of Bollywood’s re-release trend

How it Works

Small businesses welcome CCI’s tougher penalties to rein in big tech dominance

Small businesses welcome CCI’s tougher penalties to rein in big tech dominance

How it Works

MeitY to present AI impact report to Parliamentary Committee on March 5

MeitY to present AI impact report to Parliamentary Committee on March 5