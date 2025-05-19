Krutrim employee found dead in Bengaluru lake, company issues statement

A body of artificial Intelligence startups, Krutrim, has been found at Agara Lake in Bengaluru.

Company's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed the death of Nikhil Somwanshi, who was a 25-year-old machine learning engineer at Krutrim.

Aggarwal described the incident as a "tragic passing".

Additionally, a Krutrim spokesperson told media, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our most talented young employees, Nikhil, on the 8th of May. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time".

Further, the spokesperson ensured that the company would offer support to the family of the deceased.

"As a company, we are heartbroken by this loss. Nikhil was a valued team member, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him," the spokesperson added.

Nikhil joined Krutrim, the AI company owned by Ola, in August 2024.

According to media reports, Nikhil was a bright student who completed his master's degree from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. He scored a 9.30 GPA.

However, post Nikhil's death, unnamed users on platforms like Reddit have alleged that his death was a suicide due to the toxic work culture at Krutrim.

A Reddit user named 'Kirgawakutzo' alleged that Nikhil's manager, Rajkiran Panuganti, routinely used "traumatic" language toward new recruits, fostered a hostile atmosphere, and created a toxic work environment that led to multiple team resignations.

A Business Standard report mentioned that several Krutrim employees also described the manager's behaviour as 'aggressive', who used to belittle junior employees, and labeled them as incompetent.

In another media report, a former Krutrim employee said that the manager always used to shout at employees and had no management skills.

Storyboard18 could not independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post.

Last year, Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY), tragically passed away, four months after joining the firm.

The parents of a 26-year-old employee alleged that the "overwhelming work pressure" at her new job took a toll on her health and led to her death.