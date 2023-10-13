McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Paper Boat, Licious, Starbucks are some of India's favorite food brands: YouGov

On the occasion of World Food Day (October 16), YouGov India surveyed urban Indian respondents to know their most preferred cuisines and food brands.

Results from the survey show that Indian cuisine ranks first among urban Indians, with eight in ten (81 percent) saying it is their favourite cuisine. There is a considerable gap between the next two favourites, and less than three in ten named Chinese (28 percent) and Italian (25 percent) as their preferred cuisines.

Both Chinese and Italian cuisines are significantly more popular among women than men (31 percent women vs 24 percent men and 29 percent vs 21 percent). It is also interesting to note that while men have a higher liking for Japanese food (10 percent vs 6 percent), women have a penchant for Korean cuisine (9 percentvs 4 percent).

Among the generations, even though Indian is the favourite cuisine across age groups, its preference is lower among members of GenZ as compared to others (76 percent GenZ vs 83 percent millennials and 82 percent GenX). On the other hand, American cuisine has a strong resonance with the youngest adults (at 23 percent).

When it comes to rating cities on their food, Delhi comes out as the clear winner (at 34 percent), followed by Mumbai (28 percent) and Hyderabad (21 percent).

YouGov also asked urban Indians to rank their favourite QSR and DTC brands from the key brands they are aware of in each category that.

Of the QSR/ fast food chains that they have heard of, McDonald’s and Domino’s top the rankings, with almost half (46 percent) choosing them as their favourite brands. KFC comes in next (42 percent), followed by Pizza Hut and Burger King (27 percent and 24 percent, respectively).

Surprisingly, McDonald’s resonates more with GenX respondents (at 51 percent) as compared to their younger counterparts. The data shows some interesting differences amongst regions as well. Domino’s holds a higher preference among residents of North India (at 52 percent), while KFC is more popular in South (59 percent) and East India (53 percent).

Among the coffee shops/ tea lounges, Starbucks is the most popular (at 50 percent). Barista is second on the list (20 percent), followed by Costa Coffee in third (14 percent). It is interesting to see MBA Chai Wala in fourth (14 percent). Although a recent entrant in this space, the brand has managed to win the hearts of consumers, especially males and the younger generation. Chai Sutta bar rounds off the top five (13 percent). Coffee chains like Barista and Costa coffee seem to be more popular among GenX, while the GenZ seem to be more inclined towards tea bars like MBA Chai Wala and Chai Sutta Bar (21 percent each).

Among the D2C brands, Paper Boat is the most popular, with two in five urban Indians saying it is their most preferred brand (42 percent). Paper Boat is followed by Happilo (26 percent), ID Fresh food (15 percent), Eat Better Co (11 percent) and Snackible (9 percent). An age-wise analysis shows interesting differences among the generations. The younger GenZ appear to be more health-conscious, showing higher propensity towards new-age healthy snack brands such as Eat Better Co and Snackible. On the other hand, the older GenX tend to favour brands like Paper Boat and Happilo.

Among the D2C meat and seafood brands, Licious is the most popular (at 39 percent), followed by Fresh2Home (30 percent) and Venky’s (25 percent). Nothing But Chicken (16 percent) and Tender Cuts (12 percent) take the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Fresh2Home and Tender Cuts are more popular in South India, while Venky’s finds greater resonance among residents of West India as compared to the rest. Methodology