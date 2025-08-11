Anirban Mozumdar appointed as chief strategy officer at TBWA\India

ADVERTISEMENT
TBWA/India has named Anirban Mozumdar as its new Chief Strategy Officer, marking a strategic addition to the agency's leadership. Mozumdar will report to Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA\India.
Mozumdar brings 28 years of experience across branding, advertisement, and communications, with a track record spanning account management, strategic leadership and entrepreneurship.
His career highlights include leading Procter & Gamble's Tide 'Surpassing Whiteness' campaign across ASEAN during his tenure at Leo, collaborating with HCLTech and Intuit globally as an entrepreneur, and steering chlorophyll's transformation into a full-service consultancy.
In his most recent role as CSO at Havas India, Mozumdar oversaw brand strategy for major clients such as Reckitt and Burger King.
His expertise spans consumer electronics, FMCG, Industrial products, and both B2B and D2C sectors.
"Anirban has built brands across categories ranging from consumer electronics and FMCG to industrial products. His diverse experience spanning regional roles for P&G, entrepreneurial brand consulting leadership at chlorophyll, and work across B2C, B2B and D2C sectors, gives him a unique ability to blend data‑driven insight with creative thinking. His strategic acumen will help TBWA\India push boundaries and deliver disruptive, results-driven work for our clients,” said Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\India.
Speaking on his new role, Anirban said, “To be at The Disruption™ Company at this time when disruption is rife, truly feels like being at the right place at the right time. I am looking forward to building business through brand and purpose, deepen our relationships and bring my recent experience on technology brands and brand consulting to build reputation through results.”
Outside of work, Mozumdar is a closet poet, an amateur crooner, and a Wordle enthusiast with a passion for language and etymology.