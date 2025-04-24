Meta expands Threads advertising globally amid tariff uncertainty

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta Platforms will expand advertising on Threads globally to all eligible advertisers, as per reports. The company aims to generate new revenue amid tariff uncertainty. Threads, launched in July 2023, positioned itself as a competitor to X.
Meta relies on advertising revenue to fund AI infrastructure investments. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China pose a risk to ad revenue. Analysts at Moffett Nathanson estimate a potential $7 billion hit to Meta's ad business due to these tensions. However, Threads' user base exceeds 320 million monthly users.
Uncertainty surrounding a potential TikTok ban in the U.S. could also benefit Meta's advertising prospects. Meta began testing ads on Threads with select brands in the U.S. and Japan earlier this year. The global rollout of ads will occur in select markets initially, with expansion to additional markets to follow. Meta is scheduled to report first quarter results on April 30.
At the recent Meta Marketing Summit – Agency Edition, held in Mumbai and Gurgaon, more than 350 senior agency professionals gathered to explore the evolving digital landscape and its implications for the future of agency-client relationships. The event emphasized Meta’s mission to empower agencies to become next-generation consultancies, capable of navigating and leading the next wave of digital disruption.
The adoption of AI and Generative AI tools is accelerating across agencies in India. These tools are streamlining creative development, enabling smarter audience targeting, and speeding up A/B testing—turning agencies into agile growth engines for the brands they represent.