Meta rolls out Meta AI for Indians across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger

Meta has finally begun rolling out its artificial intelligence chatbot Meta AI in India. Meta announced this on June 24, to scale up its AI offerings in a competitive market like India.

The tech giant has launched the chatbot after months of testing with select users in India, which is Meta’s largest market globally with a combined subscriber base of over a billion across all of its apps.

Meta AI will be available to use in English across all of the company’s app offerings like WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook. It will also be available via the new Meta.ai website.

Earlier, WhatsApp had released the integrated AI feature on its platform, that gave select users early access to parent Meta’s AI chatbot. The feature was currently only available in a limited number of countries, including India and only in English.

Meta AI has also been integrated into the search bar of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps.

The chatbot let’s you have conversations, provides recommendations, recipes, etc based on questions asked by users.

Users can also generate texts, images and summarise long pieces of texts. Meta AI will also be able to proofread, edit, translate through languages.

Meta AI’s Imagine feature allows people to create images from text in real time. While typing, an image appears that changes while users continue to type.

The AI assistant can also animate existing images, transform or make changes to it or turn it into a GIF.

People can activate the assistant in their existing personal and group chats on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger to get advise or ask questions.

“For instance, one can ask for recommendations for a group trip, or ideas for dinner party recipes, following which it will offer options directly in the chat. One can type '@' in the message field and then tap Meta AI to converse with the chatbot,” reported Moneycontrol.

Similarly, Facebook users will be able to access Meta AI while they are scrolling through the app's main feed. If they come across any post they are interested in, they can ask Meta AI for more information about it.