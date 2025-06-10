Meta's Zuckerberg aims to revolutionize AI with 'Superintelligence group', to hire 50 experts

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is hiring a team of experts that can scale up the artificial intelligence system on the social media platform.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Zuckerberg is recruiting among the team of AI researchers and engineers who he met recently at his homes in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto.

The billionaire businessman is assembling the secretive AI team, referred to as the "superintelligence group" internally.

The report citing sources said that Zuckerberg has a bigger plan this time to outstrip other tech firms in achieving what's is known as artificial general intelligence (AGI), the notion that machines can perform as well as humans at many tasks.

The Meta CEO founder has aimed to hire 50 people for the new AGI team, including a new head of AI research.

Zuckerberg has also rearranged desks at Menlo Park to sit close with new staff.

He is strengthening his AI team in tandem with a planned multi-dollar investment in Scale AI, which offers data services to help companies train their models. Microsoft and Open AI are among the list of clients of Scale AI.

Notably, Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang will also become part of Zuckerberg's new team after the deal is done. According to media reports, Meta is in talks with Scale AI about an investment that could exceed $10 billion. It is said to mark Meta's largest-ever investment outside expenditure on AI.