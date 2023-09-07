comScore

Monk Entertainment expands footprint in South India, onboards former core team of Fabsquad Media

Aju Philip will now be looking after the creator program and Aishwarya Gunjal will be looking into the business operations in the south division.

Armed with proficiency in four key South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), the newly recruited team will ensure a strong presence for the company in those markets. (L to R: Aishwarya Gunjal, Viraj Sheth, Aju Philip)

Monk Entertainment (Monk-E) is all set to expand its footprint in talent representation and digital marketing in South India by onboarding the core team of Fabsquad Media. Aju Philip, former chief operating officer, will now be looking after the creator program and Aishwarya Gunjal, former chief financial officer, will be looking into the business operations in the south division.

After backing and supporting Niharika NM, Madan Gowri, Kishen Das, among others in the content creation industry, Monk Entertainment will enable and strengthen creators like Chaithania Prakash, Mabu Sherif, Shaz Mohamed, to name a few.

Armed with proficiency in four key South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), the newly recruited team will ensure a strong presence for the company in those markets.

Viraj Sheth, co-founder and chief executive officer of Monk Entertainment says,"Our vision entails a future where creators from South India not only present their unique culture, diversity and skills through their content but are also justly compensated like their peers in Mumbai and Delhi for the value that they create. We also intend to work in tandem with the brands and companies operating in this region to help them unleash the power of content and influencer marketing.”

By establishing a South division, Monk Entertainment aims to nurture and collaborate with talents in the region to boost the creator economy across India as part of their larger vision.


First Published on Sep 7, 2023 4:19 PM

