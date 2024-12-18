Nearly 70% of HRs believe AI training can boost higher salaries: Report

As Artificial Intelligence takes centre stage in workplaces globally, 60 percent of HR professionals have agreed that candidates equipped with AI training can command higher salaries.

In fact, 89 percent of the GenZ also feel that having skills in AI can help them in their career, according to a report by Unstop Hiring Kart: Skills & AI 2024.

45 percent of the GenZ respondents said that Data and AI are indispensable skills, and only 14 percent of the HR professionals agreed. However, over-reliance on AI persists among the Gen Z workforce, fearing "intellectual dwarfism" and hampering creativity.

However, the report underscored a staggering difference between academic preparation and corporate expectations. 45 percent of Arts, Science, and Commerce graduates reported feeling unprepared for the workforce after college.

Overwhelmingly, 93 percent of HR professionals and 78 percent of Gen Z think that traditional degrees are becoming obsolete, emphasizing the urgent need for academics to overhaul curricula to prioritize job readiness.

Further, the report pointed out the existing gap in workplace skills. HR professionals ranked analytical skills, teamwork, collaboration, and strategic leadership as the most in-demand yet also the hardest to find. Mentorship emerged as a potential solution with 74 percent of HRs advocating for structured mentoring programs.

However, 46 percent of the GenZ prefer skill-based assessments before resuming screening, and 59 percent of the HR leaders conduct these evaluations afterward.