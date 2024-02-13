comScore

News18 Bangla overtakes ABP Ananda, asserts dominance in West Bengal market

From 8 am to 8 pm; News18 Bangla dominates both market share and reach in West Bengal.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 4:32 PM
News18 Bangla overtakes ABP Ananda, asserts dominance in West Bengal market
News18 Bangla also demonstrated leadership in terms of market share between 8 am to 8 pm, reinforcing itself as the premier destination for news in West Bengal. News18 Bangla captured 26.2 percent market share, leaving behind ABP Ananda at a market share of 24.2 percent.

According to the recent Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, News18 Bangla has showcased remarkable week-on-week growth in its market share, surpassing ABP Ananda in both cumulative reach and the market share during 8 am - 8 pm time slot. This consistent upward trajectory has firmly established News18 Bangla as the foremost leader in the West Bengal market.

Showing commanding growth for the past seven weeks, News18 Bangla garnered higher market share, surpassing Republic Bangla, TV9, and Zee 24 Ghanta by 50.6 percent, 71.8 percent, and 188 percent, respectively. The channel saw an impressive cumulative reach and led by a significant margin of 27.8 percent over ABP Ananda.

As part of News18 Bangla’s efforts to deliver the fastest, most authentic and relevant information, the channel has uplifted its programming with a renewed focus on highlighting local issues, while bringing the national perspective to the audiences. News18 Bangla’s exhaustive coverage across diverse geographies in West Bengal has played a pivotal role in its success story. It reflects the channel’s commitment to delivering serious, inclusive journalism that resonates with viewers across the state.


First Published on Feb 13, 2024 4:32 PM

