News18 Bangla overtakes ABP Ananda, asserts dominance in West Bengal market

According to the recent Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, News18 Bangla has showcased remarkable week-on-week growth in its market share, surpassing ABP Ananda in both cumulative reach and the market share during 8 am - 8 pm time slot. This consistent upward trajectory has firmly established News18 Bangla as the foremost leader in the West Bengal market.

Showing commanding growth for the past seven weeks, News18 Bangla garnered higher market share, surpassing Republic Bangla, TV9, and Zee 24 Ghanta by 50.6 percent, 71.8 percent, and 188 percent, respectively. The channel saw an impressive cumulative reach and led by a significant margin of 27.8 percent over ABP Ananda.

News18 Bangla also demonstrated leadership in terms of market share between 8 am to 8 pm, reinforcing itself as the premier destination for news in West Bengal. News18 Bangla captured 26.2 percent market share, leaving behind ABP Ananda at a market share of 24.2 percent.