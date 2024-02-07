comScore

How it Works

News18 India’s ad campaign showcases leadership during Ram Mandir consecration week

The ad campaign, which was launched in Wednesday’s newspaper, according to the latest viewership data from BARC, with 9.48 crore AMA’s, News18 India remained ahead of Aaj Tak, which garnered 9.33 crore AMA’s during the week of temple inauguration.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2024 3:35 PM
News18 India’s ad campaign showcases leadership during Ram Mandir consecration week
In the run up to the historical consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple that took place on January 22nd, News18 India significantly enhanced its coverage and launched 100 hours of special, non-stop programming, titled ‘Shree Ram Mahaparv’.

In a front page advertisement issued in The Economic Times and Indian Express on February 7, News18 India has claimed to have beaten its competitor Aaj Tak to reach the number one position during the Ram Mandir consecration week.

The ad campaign launched in Wednesday’s newspaper highlights News18 India’s remarkable lead over Aaj Tak. According to the latest viewership data from BARC, with 9.48 crore AMA’s, News18 India remained ahead of Aaj Tak, which garnered 9.33 crore AMA’s during the week of temple inauguration.

The ad campaign will also go live on social media, with visibility on trade media as well.

In the run up to the historical consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple that took place on January 22nd, News18 India significantly enhanced its coverage and launched 100 hours of special, non-stop programming, titled ‘Shree Ram Mahaparv’. Besides the special shows, the inauguration coverage featured the channel's top anchors, who hosted live shows from Ayodhya, providing insights into the cultural, historical, and religious significance of the Ram Temple.


Tags
First Published on Feb 7, 2024 3:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Publishing industry urges government action to create equitable models in digital media

Publishing industry urges government action to create equitable models in digital media

How it Works

E-Gaming Federation signs MoU with Maharashtra government to promote responsible gaming

E-Gaming Federation signs MoU with Maharashtra government to promote responsible gaming

How it Works

Zomato announces integration with the movie ‘Fighter’

Zomato announces integration with the movie ‘Fighter’

How it Works

Global spend on sports media rights to reach $61 billion in 2024: Report

Global spend on sports media rights to reach $61 billion in 2024: Report

How it Works

YouTube's four big bets for 2024

YouTube's four big bets for 2024

How it Works

AI and Gen AI will play a pivotal role in making the news content reach diverse: Amitabh Kant

AI and Gen AI will play a pivotal role in making the news content reach diverse: Amitabh Kant

How it Works

DNPA Conclave 2024: Media trust in the digital age

DNPA Conclave 2024: Media trust in the digital age