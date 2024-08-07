Prasar Bharati on the lookout for Director General for Doordarshan and Akashvani

Prasar Bharati, the state-owned public broadcaster, is accepting applications for the positions of Director General (Doordarshan) and Director General (Akashvani).

The last date for receiving the applications for the posts was earlier July 22. The date now has been extended for 15 days from the publication of the extension (i.e. August 5).

Candidates can apply till August 20, now.

The appointed candidates (in this case Director General for both Doordarshan and Akashvani) will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 2,05,400 to Rs. 2,24,400- which corresponds to Level 16 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

The deputation period for both posts is three years and the designated duty station for this role is New Delhi.

For these positions, applicants must have a degree from a recognised university or equivalent and should be aged below 58 years.