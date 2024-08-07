            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • prasar-bharati-on-the-lookout-for-director-general-for-doordarshan-and-akashvani-38958

      Prasar Bharati on the lookout for Director General for Doordarshan and Akashvani

      The appointed candidates (in this case Director General for both Doordarshan and Akashvani) will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 2,05,400 to Rs. 2,24,400, and the deputation period is three years.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 7, 2024 9:50 AM
      Prasar Bharati on the lookout for Director General for Doordarshan and Akashvani
      Candidates for the posts of DG at Doordarshan and DG at Akashvani can apply till August 20. The deputation period for both posts is three years and the designated duty station for this role is New Delhi, says Prasar Bharati.

      Prasar Bharati, the state-owned public broadcaster, is accepting applications for the positions of Director General (Doordarshan) and Director General (Akashvani).

      The last date for receiving the applications for the posts was earlier July 22. The date now has been extended for 15 days from the publication of the extension (i.e. August 5).

      Candidates can apply till August 20, now.

      The appointed candidates (in this case Director General for both Doordarshan and Akashvani) will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 2,05,400 to Rs. 2,24,400- which corresponds to Level 16 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

      The deputation period for both posts is three years and the designated duty station for this role is New Delhi.

      For these positions, applicants must have a degree from a recognised university or equivalent and should be aged below 58 years.

      Last month, Prasar Bharati issued a circular for multiple openings for the post of 'Marketing executive' across the country. The job contract for two years was open for anyone below 35 years of age.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 7, 2024 9:15 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      629% surge in AI content verification: Consumers demand authenticity

      629% surge in AI content verification: Consumers demand authenticity

      How it Works

      TRAI urges telcos to take immediate action to curb pesky calls

      TRAI urges telcos to take immediate action to curb pesky calls

      How it Works

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to be released within next quarter: Exclusive

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to be released within next quarter: Exclusive

      How it Works

      Ad spends likely down by 30% for alco-bev brands as govt cracks whip on surrogate ads

      Ad spends likely down by 30% for alco-bev brands as govt cracks whip on surrogate ads

      How it Works

      87 percent Indian entrepreneurs expect growth in next 3-5 years: Survey

      87 percent Indian entrepreneurs expect growth in next 3-5 years: Survey

      How it Works

      Marico expects digital-first portfolio to close FY25 at Rs 600 crore; Q1 FY25 ad spends at Rs 240 crore

      Marico expects digital-first portfolio to close FY25 at Rs 600 crore; Q1 FY25 ad spends at Rs 240 crore

      How it Works

      Creatives cross with clients for scraping their ideas

      Creatives cross with clients for scraping their ideas